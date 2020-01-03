When talking about Gleeson’s career, he is most known for his time as the offensive coordinator for the Princeton University Tigers football program. Gleeson spent six years as an assistant coach at Princeton, four as the teams running backs coach and the other two as offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach.

The Glen Ridge, New Jersey native has plenty of coaching experience at just about every level of college football. Gleeson started his coaching career as an assistant at Delbarton High School before being hired by Fairleigh Dickinson - Flordham (DIII), then moved onto Princeton (IVY) before joining Oklahoma State (P5) this past year.

Sean Gleeson is set to head home to New Jersey and become the offensive coordinator of his home state Rutgers Scarlet Knights per a report from Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel .

During his time as the OC, Gleeson’s offenses put up some of the highest numbers in not just the FCS, but all of college football. In 2017, the Tighters averaged 38.2 points per game and in 2018 that number jumped to 47. Not to mention Gleeson was also pretty well known as a good developer of quarterbacks as both John Lovett and Chad Kanoff won back to back Ivy League Player of the Year honors during his tenure.

Then this past offseason, Gleeson got the call to come up to the big leagues and coach the Oklahoma State offense. Although the Cowboys didn’t have the ideal season, they still managed to go 8-4 on the year and averaged 33.4 points per game under Gleeson. That same offense featured starting quarterback Spencer Sanders who went on to throw for 2000+ yards, rush for 600+ and score a total of 18 touchdowns.

Despite not having any Big Ten coaching experience can Gleeson find a way to revive the dreaded Scarlet Knights offense ? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned right here for more on Sean Gleeson being hired as Rutgers Football’s next head coach right here on The Knight Report!

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

2019: Oklahoma State (OC/QBs)

2017-18: Princeton (OC/QBs)

2013-16: Princeton (RBs)

2011-12: Fairleigh Dickinson (OC/QBs)

2007-11: Delbarton School (Asst.)