TheKnightReport - Rene Konga commits to Rutgers, reclassifies to 2020

The uncertainty of whether football will be played at the high school level this fall has forced difficult decisions for prospects in the 2021 class. Canadian defensive end Rene Konga determined his best option was to reclassify to the 2020 class, and announced his commitment to Rutgers on Monday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Konga has attended Colonel By Secondary School in Canada’s capital of Ottawa, but was expected to transfer down to Clearwater Academy in Florida for his final year of high school. With the uncertainty about high school football actually being played this fall and cross-border travel restricted for the time being, Konga made the decision to forego his final year of high school eligibility and enter college as a student to start the 2020-21 academic year.

Konga received scholarship offers from the likes of Boise State, Syracuse and UNLV, but when it came time to make a commitment he went with the first school that extended him an offer and kicked off his recruitment back in January. Konga and his father were able to get a visit in to Rutgers just before recruiting was shut down back in March. He also has connections to the program with his friend and fellow Canadian Wesley Bailey, who signed with Rutgers in the 2020 class after attending Clearwater Academy for his final high school season.

IN HIS WORDS

“I was supposed to attend Clearwater in the fall for my senior season, but with the whole coronavirus, me and my parents and coach Vic (Tedondo) decided it was probably best for me to attend university this fall. It’s easier for (a university) to handle a pandemic with all the resources they have.

“I thought about it for a long time. After talking to coach (Jim) Panagos and coach (Greg) Schiano, they said they are aware it might be hard for me since I am still pretty young, but know I am willing to take that risk. It was pretty easy from there for me to make that decision.”

“I am always a big loyalty guy and (Rutgers) has been showing love since day one. They were the first school to offer me and the first school to believe in me. I don’t take that lightly, and we have been in contact ever since, more than any other school. That was probably the main factor.

“(Visiting) made things a lot easier because I got to talk to the coaches in-person and we developed a pretty good connection. We got to see the facilities and it just made the whole decision a lot easier.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

Reclassifying is a path we have started to see several 2021 prospects consider recently as a result of uncertainty among high school athletic associations whether they will play football in the fall. For Konga, the quick transition should not be a major issue. He will turn 18 in the fall, so age-wise he is not far off from where many incoming college freshmen are, and physically Konga is ahead of the curve.

If Rutgers does play football this season he may still redshirt, and likely does considering how close to the season this decision is being made, but that is certainly not atypical for defensive linemen. When I last saw him in-person back in February Konga was already 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds. He has a quick first step and while he will need some coaching to polish the rough edges, his raw size and athleticism tools are impressive.