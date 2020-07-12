“It was a challenge at first, I had to learn about WebEx and Zoom, but now I love it. At first it was a challenge for me because I wasn't used to doing something I never did before,” Panagos said.

Over the last several months, Panagos has connected with his current players and recruits virtually, which is something that was new to him but now he enjoys.

Panagos coaches a tricky position. Defensive linemen are hard to recruit and get signed and develop. Every team wants and needs them. But Panagos thrives in recruiting and he has helped bring in the likes of defensive linemen Wesley Bailey and Kamar Missouri in the 2020 class and Cam’Ron Stewart, Zaire Angoy, Henry Hughes, and Keshon Griffin in the 2021 class. Panagos also played a role in the Scarlet Knights scooping up transfers Michael Dwumfour, Malik Barrow, Ireland Burke, and Mayan Ahantou as well.

“Honestly, recruiting is all about relationships. If you recruit the kids the right way, a lot of people say I'm a great recruiter, but I'm a great listener. If you listen to kids, they give you the answers to the test,” Panaos said. “It's our job to listen to kids, listen to what they want and then keep building that relationship. The key is listening. A lot of times people want to hear themselves talk. I'll take the approach of asking a question and they give me all the stuff I need to know. Every time I talk to them, I keep building that relationship and it takes time, but that's the key. But, this whole thing with WebEx and Zoom has been pretty challenging, but it's been really fun and some stuff I'm going to keep using when the world opens up because to me it's an advantage.”

Angoy and Griffin are from New Jersey and Panagos was able to develop that relationship quickly and get them on board.

“I think people are real and their football coach can spot people who are not truthful. They can spot phonies. (Secondary coach) Fran (Brown) does an unbelievable job all over the country, but especially in South Jersey. He's recruiting at an unbelievable level. I've learned a lot from Fran.

“But I think it's being real people. You just gotta be honest guys, that's the key. Honesty, honesty, honestly. I tell people all the time, 'Hey this is my opinion of your player and you may disagree with me, but this is my opinion and they can respect that'. I think once you earn people's respect I think it helps you out in the whole recruiting process.”

When Panagos is out at games, watching film, in a recruit’s living room, on the phone, or on Zoom, he has a checklist of sorts of what he looks for.

“I think number one they have to love football. Number two, they have to be really competitive. Number three, they have to have that energy and excitement,” Panagos said. “Low motor doesn't work for me. If you guys know me you know that low motor does not work for me. Number four, I think you have to have football intelligence and number five, the most important trait, they have to want to be coached. I want players that have a coach-me attitude. If you have that, I can make you a great player. Those are things I look for. I think those traits are really important.”

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board