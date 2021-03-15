Sunday will go down as a day many Rutgers basketball fans will never forget. Rutgers heard its name called on the NCAA Tournament selection show as a No. 10 seed for the upcoming week.

It was the first time in 30 years the Scarlet Knights earned a postseason trip.

Thirty years.

"We have a great group of guys that have worked very hard," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said via release. "It's [Big Ten] a real challenging league. We navigated COVID. I'm thankful for a lot of people for all their hard work to get us to this point."

"I'm really excited for Rutgers nation. It's a great honor. It's a great opportunity, and we're very excited about it."

Players, coaches and fans were paying attention on Sunday. Recruits also were paying attention, and they took notice in Rutgers' major accomplishment.

Here are the thoughts of a few of those 2022 and 2023 recruits: