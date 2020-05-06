One of Rutgers wrestling’s newest pick-ups seems to be one fans are most excited about. Boone McDermott, a junior college national champion from Iowa Central Community College, gave his commitment to the Scarlet Knights last week via Twitter.

Why are fans so happy about this recruit? Because McDermott fills a void in the Rutgers lineup, which could make the difference in them having a very successful dual meet team. Sure, Alex Esposito is returning, who did see a lot of time this year. However, despite Esposito exceeding the expectations of all spectators, he is still in the bottom tier of returning heavyweights in the Big Ten.

Not only does McDermott fill a void, but he does so with high expectations. With finding success in the JUCO level, McDermott put himself on the map to be a prized recruit in the transfer portal. McDermott did not just succeed in his redshirt-freshman season at ICC, he did so in dominant fashion. McDermott was 36 – 1, with his lone loss being to a ranked division one heavyweight. In his 36 wins, he secured 21 falls.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!