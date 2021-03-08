TheKnightReport - RECAP: Rutgers Wrestling Big Ten Tournament Notebook

Many wrestling folks proclaim there is no tougher tournament than the Big Ten tournament, and that proved to be true once again this weekend. Rutgers wrestling competed in their conference championship, held in the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University, where nine Scarlet Knights were vying for automatic bids to the national tournament. Rutgers wrestling experienced highs and lows throughout the weekend, but ultimately ended up with a very successful final session on Sunday afternoon. The team was led by Sebastian Rivera (141), Mike Van Brill (149), and John Poznanski (184) who all finished third place in their respective weight class. The third-place finish for the three Scarlet Knights secured automatic bids to the NCAA tournament which will be held in St. Louis, Missouri in two weeks. Sebastian Rivera met Nick Lee on Saturday night for a highly anticipated semi-final bout. Rivera and Lee exchanged scores in a back-and-forth battle, with the match being tied at six at the end of the third period. Lee would take Rivera down with one second remaining in sudden victory, giving Lee the win and sending him to the finals. Rivera would go on to finish third, after defeating Nebraska’s Chad Red 4 -3. It is likely that these seeds follow suit for the NCAA Championships, and Rivera will have a change to avenge his loss to Lee in the semi-finals in St. Louis. FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The biggest surprise of the tournament was Mike Van Brill’s Cinderella run to a third-place finish. After dropping his opening round match, Van Brill ran through the consolation bracket defeating four higher seeded wrestlers. On his way to a bronze medal, Van Brill avenge two of his three losses from the regular season, defeating Kanen Storr of Michigan and Griffin Parriott of Purdue. John Poznanski continued his stellar freshman campaign, as he was able to also secure a bronze medal in his first Big Ten tournament. Poznanski met Owen Webster of Minnesota in the quarterfinals, who gave Poznanski his lone loss of the season at that point. Poznanski was able to get revenge on Webster, and secured his trip to the national tournament. Following a loss in the semi-finals to the top seeded Aaron Brooks, Poznanski would defeat Layne Malczewski and Nelson Brands to earn the third-place finish.

Dylan Shawver Has “It” That headline may sound a bit peculiar, considering Dylan Shawver placed outside the top 10 this weekend. Shavwer, despite his 2 – 3 weekend, showed intangibles that are key in the making of a successful wrestling career. Shawver wrestled hard in all three phases, with tremendous hustle and grit. One thing that Shawver possess, which coach Goodale loves to see in his wrestlers, is fight. Whether he was down by one point or seven, Shawver fought the entire seven minutes of each match he was in. His toughness was most evident in his lone win of the weekend, which was a 7 – 6 thrilling upset over the four seed Patrick McKee in the opening round. There is no denying Shawver has improvements to make, but watching him wrestle this weekend, he showed he has that “it” factor to be a very good college wrestler.

John Poznanski is Destined for an Ashnault-like Career That may be a pretty bold statement, but I am standing by it. John Poznanski is a true freshman, but you would never know it by watching him wrestle. Poz had a tremendous regular season, followed by a great Big Ten tournament, finishing 3rd place at 184-lbs. Of course, there is still work to do, but Poz can potentially have a monumental rookie season with an All-American finish in St. Louis. The idea of Poz being an All-American at the beginning of this season was probably a lofty wish. Now, most would consider it a disappointment if Poznanski did not end up on the NCAA podium this year. He has beaten ranked opponents all season long, and was able to avenge his lone regular season loss in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Even if Poz falls short of All-American status this year, multiple podium appearances, and perhaps even a national title are in this young man’s future.