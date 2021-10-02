RECAP: Rutgers Football suffers 52-13 loss to No. 11 Ohio State
The Rutgers football team suffered an ugly 52-13 loss against No. 11 ranked Ohio State today inside of SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.
It was not a good game for either the Scarlet Knights offense or defense, as both struggled mightily. The offense only managed to put up 346 total yards, 75 of which came from one single play (seen below). Thee offensive struggles continue to be concerning and something has to give sooner or later.
Now on the flip side, the defense couldn't stop a nose bleed today as they gave up 52 total points, 45 of which came in the first half. On top of that the defense gave up over 525+ yards of total offense to the Buckeyes, 330 of which came through the air.
Overall not a good game at all for Rutgers Football.
RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: Noah Vedral hit Aron Cruickshank across the middle and he takes it all the way to the house for a 75-yard touchdown. This was the longest career completion for Vedral, as well as the longest career reception for Cruickshank.
UP NEXT: Next up, Rutgers will welcome the No. 17 ranked Michigan State Spartans to town next Saturday for a homecoming matchup, with kickoff set for Noon EST.
