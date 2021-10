RECAP: Northwestern defeats Rutgers for their fourth straight loss

Rutgers Football suffered their fourth loss in a row today as they couldn't get much of anything going and on top of that the team couldn't stop the Northwestern offense either, as the Wildcats defeated Rutgers by a final score of 21-7.

As stated above, the Scarlet Knights offense has struggled over the past few weeks and we saw some of the same early on, as they failed to score on any of their first four drives and only accumulated 41 total yards. However they finally got things going in drive number five, which was a seven play, 97-yard scoring drive which gave them their first points at the 8:44 mark in the second quarter. However it got ugly again after that as the offense couldn't get much of anything going at all, finishing with a total of only 222 yards on that day. This might've been the worst performance from the offense all season long and it came against arguably the conference's worse defense.

On the flip side the defense looked pretty bad today as they couldn't do much to create pressure on Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski as he threw all day long, finishing with 267 total yards and two scores on the day. On top of that the Northwestern run game also had a pretty good day, but it wasn't because of starting tailback Evan Hull rather it was backup Andrew Clair who dominated. He ran 16 times for 63 yards to go along with another score against a struggling Rutgers run defense.

Overall just a very bad game once again for the Scarlet Knights who have a much needed bye week coming up and will hopefully use that time to regroup and move some things around before Illinois in two weeks.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE