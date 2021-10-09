RECAP: No. 11 Michigan State defeats Rutgers, 31-13

Rutgers Football suffered there third straight loss today, as No. 11 ranked Michigan State defeated the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 31-13 today inside of SHI Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights offense struggled pretty badly today, especially within the red zone. Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral didn't have a lot of time in the pocket today as he went 16-of-31 for only 208 yards. On top of that running back Isaih Pacheco continues to struggle, running 11 times for 47 yards today. Might be time to start considering some changes along the offensive line, otherwise this might be a long season.

On the flip side the defense look absolutely terrible today, giving up a record number of receiving yards (221 yards) third year Spartans wide receiver Jalen Nailor. No matter who Rutgers threw at him, he still found a way to get wide open all the way down the field. On top of that, MSU running back Kenneth Walker had a field day running for 220+ yards on the ground for an average of 8.1 yards per carry. Just not a good day for the Scarlet Knights defense.

