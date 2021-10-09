RECAP: No. 11 Michigan State defeats Rutgers, 31-13
Rutgers Football suffered there third straight loss today, as No. 11 ranked Michigan State defeated the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 31-13 today inside of SHI Stadium.
The Scarlet Knights offense struggled pretty badly today, especially within the red zone. Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral didn't have a lot of time in the pocket today as he went 16-of-31 for only 208 yards. On top of that running back Isaih Pacheco continues to struggle, running 11 times for 47 yards today. Might be time to start considering some changes along the offensive line, otherwise this might be a long season.
On the flip side the defense look absolutely terrible today, giving up a record number of receiving yards (221 yards) third year Spartans wide receiver Jalen Nailor. No matter who Rutgers threw at him, he still found a way to get wide open all the way down the field. On top of that, MSU running back Kenneth Walker had a field day running for 220+ yards on the ground for an average of 8.1 yards per carry. Just not a good day for the Scarlet Knights defense.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
This postgame recap is sponsored by Franchise Coach. Here is a quick message from our sponsor.
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Adam Goldman can help! Adam is Jersey born (Exit 36 on I-78, Watchung Hills High School) , a Knight Report member, a Scarlet Knight Fan and franchise veteran for over a decade, having been a franchisee and owned multiple businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Adam, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Your OWN New Business - Made Easy!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at FranchiseCoach.net
Call Adam anytime at (844) 800-3726
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: Noah Vedral with the keeper, breaks a bunch of tackles to get the 33 yard rush.
UP NEXT: Next up, Rutgers will head out to the midwest as they will take on Northwestern next Saturday. Kickoff set for Noon EST and the game will be televised on BTN.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board