Rutgers Football couldn't get it done today as they fell for the time this season, as the Iowa Hawkeyes came to SHI Stadium and won by a final score of 27-10.

There's not a whole lot to say about today's game as the offense was absolutely abysmal to say the least. The quarterback play was below average as starter Evan Simon struggled to find accuracy, the running game couldn't get it going and the offensive line was straight up bad as they let the quarterback get hit multiple times today. The one bright spot on offense was midway through the fourth quarter when Simon hit Aron Cruickshank for the 18 yard touchdown. Other than that the rest of the game, the offense was bad.

The defense actually held up pretty solid early on, but they had a lot of trouble stopping the run overall as the Hawkeyes offensive line created some massive holes leading towards big chunk plays from the Iowa run game. Overall just not a good day for Rutgers as the Big Ten losing streak at home has been extended 20 in a row.