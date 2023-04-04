"Rochelle's a good guy with the ball in his hands," Brock said. "He's got quickness, toughness, and versatility. It's always exciting to work with somebody who has that position flexibility. He's a hard worker and a terrific kid. I enjoy working with him. When I evaluate, I see them trying to find ways to get him the ball last year. He's done a nice job. He's going to have genuine confidence. Now it's a matter of building on what he's done."

“I’m pretty sure ‘Train’ can be a pretty good wide receiver,” Ciarrocca said. “I can see the skill set in him. He’s in great hands. As I watch him move around, it’s not if he’ll be a productive player, it’s when. He’s done a great job putting in the work, but it takes work and time.”

Rochelle, a sophomore, played running back in his freshman year last fall. Now he is practicing with wide receivers, showcasing his versatility. Rochelle played in nine games a year ago running for 109 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown. He also made a catch.

“Right now I’m working with the receivers, but wherever they need me I’ll play there just like last year. So far so good. It’s good to be with the guys again,” Rochelle said. “The loss to Maryland really stuck with us, and now we’re coming out here and ready to go.

"I think wide receiver allows me to do what I like do, which is run. I like to run a lot.”

Rochelle's nickname, "Train", stems from his dad thinking his son's heartbeat sounded like a train moving down the tracks before he was even born during an ultrasound. No wonder he likes to run.

The versatility for Rochelle is something that is a weapon. The coaches can use him in multiple ways if need be. It was brought up when he was being recruited, too.

“I take a lot of pride into it. I think that’s what makes me unique,” Rochelle said. “I don’t think a lot of guys can do what I do. I feel like. I can do a lot of things which will help me in the long run. Coach (Greg) Schiano, he was up front and honest with me. He said he likes me as a receiver but I can play other positions. He let me know he was going to use my versatility and help the team win.”

Rochelle, who is athletic, didn’t play a ton last season (39 snaps on offense per PFF), but the experience he got was extremely valuable. And even in the limited duty, he graded out well at 74.9 overall.

“It was important. It was a confidence booster,” Rochelle said. “Coming from high school to college, it’s a big jump. Being out there and seeing what Power 5 football is actually like and get good reps will help me. I’m ready to play.”

Now at wide receiver, Rochelle is being coached by Brock, who is known as a developer of wide outs at both the college and the NFL levels. He can get after it at practice.

“That’s my guy. Yeah, he’s intense, but everything he says is meaningful,” Rochelle said. “He gets his point across even in an intense way. He’s a fun guy to be around. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve had and glad I can work with him.”

With four receivers who either started or played quite a bit gone from last year’s team, there are snaps and catches to be had. Rochelle hopes he can be in that mix once the season starts.

“No doubt. Every day coach Schiano says it is a competition,” Rochelle said. “All I’m doing is competing and doing my best and letting the chips fall where they may.”

His best is yet to come.

“Last year was a preview,” he said. “This year I’m really trying to make a statement and put my name out there. The best has yet to come.”