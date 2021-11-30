 Rutgers Football QB Cole Snyder enters transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-30 11:26:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Quarterback Cole Snyder enters transfer portal

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Monday morning, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football quarterback Cole Snyder has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Sign up for TKR premium and get your first year for $20.21!

Cole Snyder originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

During his three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Snyder appeared in nine total games and went 21-of-31 for 165 yards and one touchdown.

He will now have three years of eligibility left to play three elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Snyder and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!

2021 RFOOTBALL TRANSFERS.......
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Cole Snyder

TBD

QB/WR

Peyton Powell

Cisco College - JUCO

WR

Monterio Hunt

Alcon State University

TE/LB

Zukudo Igwenagu

TBD

DB

Darius Gooden

TBD

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}