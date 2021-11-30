Quarterback Cole Snyder enters transfer portal

On Monday morning, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football quarterback Cole Snyder has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Cole Snyder originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

During his three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Snyder appeared in nine total games and went 21-of-31 for 165 yards and one touchdown.

He will now have three years of eligibility left to play three elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Snyder and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!