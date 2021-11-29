QB Evan Simon talks most extensive action of season in fifth game played

"I felt comfortable on the field. We lost today, so there's nothing really be proud of. Losing is never fun," Simon said. "...But just the whole offense was was working well. Every position on the field is doing their job. And we just went down the field."

Down 20-2 at halftime, Simon was the signal caller behind two touchdown drives in the third quarter that saw the Scarlet Knights pull to within 26-16.

This past Saturday, Simon entered the game in the second quarter of the Rutgers football team's 40-16 loss to Maryland.

All season long, multiple quarterbacks have come in and taken snaps behind starter Noah Vedral if he got hurt whether it was Evan Simon , Cole Snyder, Gavin Wimsatt, or even Johnny Langan.

Simon just capped his second year at Rutgers. He was still considered a freshman due to the blanket waiver provided by the NCAA a year ago. The Maryland game was the fifth contest he's played in, therefore he was unable to redshirt.

"At the end of the day, whatever it takes to win a football game, is what I'm comfortable with. So if that's burning a red shirt, of course," Simon said.

Simon saw spot duty in fourth previous games against Wisconsin, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Delaware, when he made his collegiate debut. This season, Simon finished 16-of-27 passing for 145 yards and an interception. He also gained a total of 32 yards rushing with a net of 12.

"I've been good," Simon said. "Comfortable with my role, whether that be playing or helping see what's going on defense."

Against the Terrapins in essentially a one-game playoff in determining who goes to a bowl game, Simon completed 7-of-14 passes for 84 yards with 17 yards on the ground.

"I think they responded well. I think there was energy," Simon said of the offense when he was in. "All the guys were motivated. We were down a couple scores. We all knew what needed to get done."

Many times Simon came into games this season was because Vedral got banged up.

"We made a couple plays in the first half, but it just felt like we were swimming upstream, and Noah has taken so many shots," head coach Greg Schiano said. "I think the cumulative effect -- when he went down, I almost said, that's it, right then and there. I mean, he has been hit. He has been -- there's been many a Sunday where the training staff and the medical staff said, "Coach, I would not count on him," and he is just such a tough guy. By Wednesday he is practicing, and by Friday he is, "Coach, I'm good." I think the cumulative effect of those shots, so Sean [Gleeson] and I talked at halftime, and we felt like let's try to see if we can give him a little rest and see if we can get a little spark from Evan, and Evan went in and did a pretty good job."

Simon said he and the other quarterbacks are always ready if their number is called.

"Everything we do in this program is about competing," Simon said. "So if I go in, I'm ready to compete and try to win a football game."

Next season, Vedral, a two-year starter, is set to return for his sixth season, but the keys will likely be handed to Wimsatt, a four-star prospect who enrolled early in September.

Simon isn't afraid of a little competition.

"That's not my decision at the end of day. I'm just going to compete weekend and week out," Simon said. "I've show leadership. I think it's very important. All 11 guys are just willing to play for you, and just going down the field today was was very good."

Rutgers went 5-7 this season and saw 30 players from this year's roster participate in Senior Day. Many have the chance to come back, and progress was made compared to the last few years.

"I think this program is definitely headed in the right direction," Simon said. "We lost a lot of seniors, but that just goes to show that there's so many more guys that need to step up.

"This program is headed in the right direction, I promise you that."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

