Artur Sitkowski started his first game of the season on Saturday for the Rutgers football team in the Scarlet Knight’s 30-16 loss to Boston College in place of injured graduate transfer, McLane Carter, who was out with a concussion.

Sitkowski, a sophomore, went 23-of-33 passing for 304 yards with a touchdown. At one point, he was 20-of-24 for over 200 before he tried to make more things happen late, including an interception.

He connected with seven receivers on the afternoon.

“I thought I played well. I distributed the football, extended plays, but have to do better in the red zone and score (touchdowns) in the red zone. That’s the biggest thing. I’m the quarterback. It’s my operation.”

Rutgers found itself in the red zone twice, but instead of six or seven points on the scoreboard each trip, it put up three points twice on two field goals for a total of six.

“He played outstanding,” Rutgers head coach Chris Ash said of Sitkowski, “but we have to get touchdowns instead of field goals. If we would have gotten just a couple touchdowns instead of field goals it would have been a different game.”

Sitkowksi started slow and it looked like the offense would be in for another rough day as his first two attempts went incomplete, but the signal caller found running back Raheem Blackshear out of the backfield for a long 74-yard touchdown pass to tie the game early at 7-7.

“Once you get in a groove,” Sitkowski said, “stuff starts happening.”

Last year, Sitkowski was pressured time and time again, but the offensive line didn’t allow a sack against the Eagles.

“They did a great job protecting me and keeping me up straight,” Sitkowski said of the o-line.