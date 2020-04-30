In a basketball season that had many shining moments, Rutgers University’s Features Producer Joshua Ni was fortunate enough to capture just about every single one of them and turn them into the Scarlet Knights’ version of the “One Shining Moment” highlights video. Whether it was Geo Baker’s alley-oop from half court to Ron Harper Jr. against Seton Hall or Jacob Young’s monstrous slam dunk over Purdue big man Matt Haarms, Ni was able to include the type of content that showed the 2019-20 Scarlet Knights were a different team from the year’s past. “It was an amazing experience for me and I was blessed to be a part of this journey,” Ni said. “I feel like I had the best seat in the house because not only was I there for the games, but I was also there for their lifts, practices, and travels as well. This season was the result of their hard work.” FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

As the Features Producer for men’s and women’s basketball, Ni is responsible for creating and sharing video content for both of the teams through their social media pages. So, to say the Montville, New Jersey native’s role keeps him busy would be a massive understatement. “During the season my schedule was packed since I had to go to games for both teams,” Ni described. “When the season is done I try to help out around RVision as much as I can since there are spring sports as well. When the summer comes, that is when I can start thinking of ideas for the next season and then the cycle continues.” Much like anybody associated with college basketball, Ni was heartbroken when he learned March Madness would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a fan of the Scarlet Knights, the thought of getting to watch and film his team in their first NCAA Tournament since 1991 was a dream that now has to be put on hold. “I was speechless, I didn’t know what to say. We were all looking forward to it since the Purdue game so to end this special season like this is unfortunate to the players, coaches, and staff,” Ni expressed. “I feel bad for Joey Downes, Shaq Carter, and Akwasi Yeboah because this is their last year with us and they did everything they can for the team. Sadly, they will not get a chance to experience the NCAA Tournament.”

Why is @RUAthletics on the rise? Because of people like this kid right here.



Arrived back on campus from Nebraska with @RutgersMBB - 3 AM



Filed highlight video - 6:59 AM



First one to board the bus for the @RutgersWBB trip to Purdue - 11:30 AM@JoshNi18 Mode > Beast Mode pic.twitter.com/lllTaGnbTv — Kevin Lorincz (@Kevin_Lorincz) January 4, 2020