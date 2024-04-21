Rutgers Football offensive guard Kwabena Asamoah spoke with the media following practice recently, talking about his offseason improvements, spring practice and more.

Question: Spring ball, how’s it been so far?

Kwabena Asamoah: Good. I feel like, for me, it’s just been good to get back out there, put the pads on, and get better at football.

Q: What are some of the main things you’ve worked on this past off-season?

KA: Really everything. I feel like you can’t really stop working on certain things. Coach [Schiano] said today to me, if you’re not working on it, you’re getting worse at it, so I feel like you’ve got to work on everything, even the stuff that you’re good at.

Q: Talk about Coach Flats [Flaherty] a little bit. He’s been here for a year, what’s that transition been like for you?

KA: I want to say there wasn’t too much of a transition because he was here, but it’s been great working with Coach Flats. It’s actually a really good thing, because given the experience that he has, it’s hard not to learn more about football every day when you’re being taught by a guy with such experience.

Q: Have you tried on the Super Bowl ring?

KA: No, I want to though, I need to actually now that you said it.

Q: You guys have a couple new faces in this offensive line room. What’s that been like? You’re one of the veteran guys now, right?

KA: It’s just been nice getting to know the younger guys and help them learn to play, but [also] figure out their place in the team.

Q: This defensive line is filled with veterans, how does that help you guys better in practice?

KA: We’re just competing to get better every day. In one-on-one pass rush and different drills, we’re talking to each other. I do some good, he does some bad, we’re just talking to each other, giving each other tips, just competing every day.

Q: Spring wraps up in two or three weeks, what are your goals among the offensive line room and your personal goals before spring [football] ends?

KA: As an offensive line, and for me personally, just play more violent, play faster, and just be a big strong group that knows what they're doing and goes out there and imposes their will on people.

