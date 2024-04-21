Advertisement
Q&A with Rutgers Football offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah

Gyan Gautam
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Rutgers Football offensive guard Kwabena Asamoah spoke with the media following practice recently, talking about his offseason improvements, spring practice and more.

Question: Spring ball, how’s it been so far?

Kwabena Asamoah: Good. I feel like, for me, it’s just been good to get back out there, put the pads on, and get better at football.

Q: What are some of the main things you’ve worked on this past off-season?

KA: Really everything. I feel like you can’t really stop working on certain things. Coach [Schiano] said today to me, if you’re not working on it, you’re getting worse at it, so I feel like you’ve got to work on everything, even the stuff that you’re good at.

Q: Talk about Coach Flats [Flaherty] a little bit. He’s been here for a year, what’s that transition been like for you?

KA: I want to say there wasn’t too much of a transition because he was here, but it’s been great working with Coach Flats. It’s actually a really good thing, because given the experience that he has, it’s hard not to learn more about football every day when you’re being taught by a guy with such experience.

Q: Have you tried on the Super Bowl ring?

KA: No, I want to though, I need to actually now that you said it.

Q: You guys have a couple new faces in this offensive line room. What’s that been like? You’re one of the veteran guys now, right?

KA: It’s just been nice getting to know the younger guys and help them learn to play, but [also] figure out their place in the team.

Q: This defensive line is filled with veterans, how does that help you guys better in practice?

KA: We’re just competing to get better every day. In one-on-one pass rush and different drills, we’re talking to each other. I do some good, he does some bad, we’re just talking to each other, giving each other tips, just competing every day.

Q: Spring wraps up in two or three weeks, what are your goals among the offensive line room and your personal goals before spring [football] ends?

KA: As an offensive line, and for me personally, just play more violent, play faster, and just be a big strong group that knows what they're doing and goes out there and imposes their will on people.

