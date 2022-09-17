After practice on Wednesday, Thompson, a Parsippany Hills product, met with the media to discuss his season so far.

Through two games, he's played 37 snaps per Pro Football Focus (19/18) has generated the third-best PFF grade on defense for the Scarlet Knights at 84.9 including an 83.9 on run defense, 79.1 tackling, 56.3 on pass rush, and 69.8 in coverage.

Against Wagner this past weekend, he was in on three tackles.

Now, he's a part of the rotation and is listed as the backup to Wesley Bailey on the depth chart. Thompson played in 19 snaps against Boston College in the season opener when he had a tackle and a pass breakup getting out in coverage.

Defensive end Jordan Thompson got his feet wet a year ago as a true freshman seeing action in two games for the Rutgers football team.

Question: What’s it been like playing more this season?

Jordan Thompson: “It’s a dream come true. My mom went to Rutgers. She ran track here. It’s very exciting getting the opportunity to play here. I’m blessed. It’s amazing.”

Q: How more comfortable do you feel this year?

Thompson: “The main thing is studying the playbook has been a big thing for me. I’m very comfortable with the playbook compared to last year. That was holding me back and I played hesitant. Now I can play as fast as I can.”

Q: What’s the d-line room like?

Thompson: “It’s very competitive but at the same time we’re close. We’re a big family. It’s special on and off the field. We’re always hanging out and watching film.”

Q: You’ve made a couple plays the last two games. Does that give you more confidence?

Thompson: “It does. And coach Watson has brought my confidence a lot higher than it was too. That was a big problem for me.”

Q: You were out in coverage a bit against Boston College. Are you comfortable doing that too?

Thompson: “I am. My dad played DB in college (UNH), so he taught me a lot of stuff. He was mostly a safety. I was taller and so I played d-line ever since I was little.”

Q: Is there a position switch in the future?

Thompson: “No, no. I’ve always been d-line. He wanted me to play DB though.”

Q: Is there a specific role you rotate in for or how do the rotations work?

Thompson: “Coach Watson has his feels. Whoever plays the best will go in. Everyone has a different role. I’m happy to help wherever I can, and when my number is called, I’ll go in and do my best.”

Q: What kind of gains have you made since coming in last year?

Thompson: “A lot in the weight room. I’ve built strength and speed. We do a lot of different stuff and full-body workouts. My favorite part is how strong my legs have gotten. That helps with your speed. I’ve gotten in shape and lost weight. That helps me play faster too. I felt my strength was OK when I got here, but I really worked on speed and power. Coach JB (Jay Butler) really got me right, and I worked in the film room too on the playbook.”

Q: You mentioned speed. Did your mom help you with that given her track background?

Thompson: “A little bit. When I was younger she had me run around the school a lot. I wasn’t going to run track (in high school), but then COVID hit.”