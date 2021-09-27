Rutgers is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Michigan this past weekend but they don’t have to feel sorry for themselves. The Scarlet Knights will need to be on their A-game this entire week and on Saturday as they face one of the country's most talented teams in the Ohio State Buckeyes.

How has Ohio State done so far in 2021?

Entering the season, the Buckeyes were expected to be one of the nation’s true elite teams and were expected to win the Big Ten and get back to the College Football Playoffs. That being said, through four weeks, the Buckeyes have looked good, but not great. They’re 3-1 and have won two straight games against Tulsa and Akron. However, in three of their four games so far this season, they have struggled, mostly on defense but the offense has had its moments as well. Of course, despite the three wins, Ohio State’s still looking to get their 35-28 loss to Oregon out of the public’s mind.

