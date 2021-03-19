The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be home for the first time in the 2021 baseball season. Rutgers will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a three-game series starting Saturday afternoon. Ohio State comes into the series with a 5-3 record with wins against Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska.

As for the Scarlet Knights, they are 4-4 to start their 2021 baseball season. Rutgers is coming off a split in their four-game weekend series versus the Maryland Terrapins. Rutgers also split with Minnesota and Indiana in their two matchups.

