Previewing Rutgers Baseball's series versus Ohio State this weekend
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be home for the first time in the 2021 baseball season. Rutgers will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a three-game series starting Saturday afternoon. Ohio State comes into the series with a 5-3 record with wins against Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska.
As for the Scarlet Knights, they are 4-4 to start their 2021 baseball season. Rutgers is coming off a split in their four-game weekend series versus the Maryland Terrapins. Rutgers also split with Minnesota and Indiana in their two matchups.
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news