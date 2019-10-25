After a historic season in 2018 – 19, Rutgers wrestling is scheduled to decide which ten grapplers will attempt to carry over last season’s success into 2019-20. Wrestle offs will be privately held October 26th to decide the starting lineup for the season opener on November 2nd. Many new faces will be on display, as wrestlers coming off of redshirt, as well as true freshman, will be vying for a spot with a mix of familiar faces. With the departure of Anthony Ashnault, Nick Gravina, and John Van Brill, along with defending NCAA champion Nick Suriano taking an Olympic redshirt, four starting slots will be opened for a new face in the lineup. In addition, last year’s 125-pound starter, Shane Metzler, has moved up to 133-pound, adding a fifth vacancy to the lineup. With a mix of new talent, along with some experienced veterans, fans should expect a fairly different lineup as compared to last season. TKR has broken down each weight class for the Rutgers wrestle offs, and have predicted what the 2019–20 Rutgers wrestling team is going to look like.

Nic Aguilar (Rutgers Athletics)

125-POUND WRESTLE OFF Nicolas Aguilar vs. Richard Halal Richard Halal vs. Malcolm Robinson Malcolm Robinson vs. Nicolas Aguilar THE SKINNY: Prior to the wrestle off match ups being released, a lot of fans probably expected to see Malcolm Robinson competing for the 133 spot, and Nic Aguilar squaring off with Sammy Alvarez. However, Robinson has come down to 125 to take the starting job from the California native. Robinson will be a massive 125-pounder, but can he keep up with the speedy Aguilar? PREDICTION: Nic Aguilar

Sammy Alvares (Twitter)

133-POUND WRESTLE OFF Zach Firestone vs. Devon Britton Shane Metzler vs. Sammy Alvarez Britton/Firestone Winner vs. Alvarez/Metzler Winner THE SKINNY: This weight, even without NCAA champion Nick Suriano, is the deepest the Scarlet Knights have. Zach Firestone transferred into Rutgers from Bucknell in 2018, but was sidelined with an injury last season. Shane Metzler is the only grappler bringing starting experience to the table, and should have the poise and knowledge to be a contender for the spot. Devon Britton from Northampton, PA was the #11 ranked wrestler at 138-pounds in 2018–19. He should be a good-sized 133-pounder, but does lack the experience Metzler has. Sammy Alvarez is a wrestler fans are probably most excited to see. The late decision to transfer from NC State was the cherry on top to a loaded 2019 recruiting class. Alvarez does not bring collegiate experience, but what he lacks in experience he makes up for in talent. PREDICTION: Sammy Alvarez

Peter Lipari (Rutgers Athletics)

141-POUND WRESTLE OFF JoJo Aragona vs. Andrew Gapas Andrew Gapas vs. Peter Lipari Peter Lipari vs. JoJo Aragona THE SKINNY: A big question mark coming into 2019-20 was what weight would Jojo Aragona go? He has decided to challenge returning NCAA qualifier, Pete Lipari, for his starting job. Lipari got better and better as the year went on in 2019. Lipari is a great scrambler on the mat, and has scoring ability from his feet. Jojo Aragona comes in as the next big thing for Rutgers wrestling. Aragona was the number one wrestler in the nation at 138-pound, and capped off his high school career by dominating ASU commit, Adam Busiello at Beat the Streets – Grapple at the Garden. This is not an easy one to choose, but at the end of the day I think experience wins here. PREDICTION: Peter Lipari

jake benner (ScarletKnights.com)

149-POUND WRESTLE OFF Jake Benner vs. Gerard Angelo Gerard Angelo vs. Nick Santos Nick Santos vs. Jake Benner THE SKINNY: With the departure of Anthony Ashnault, there are some monumental shoes to fill at 149-pounds. None of the contenders at the weight have any starting experience, but all three are capable of being a serviceable starter. Nick Santos comes off of injury to attempt to jump into the starting lineup. He will have to battle Jake Benner who was one Anthony Ashnault’s top workout partners in 2019. It can be assumed that drilling with AA on a regular basis has to have rubbed off on Benner in a positive way. Gerard Angelo was a notable name in New Jersey wrestling during his high school tenure. Since leaving Finger Lakes Community College/Cornell, Gerard Angelo is looking to be a starter and an All-American for his home state. Angelo and Benner do have some history, as Benner defeated Angelo in the 2016 NJSIAA state finals. Santos does have two years under his belt in the Rutgers wrestling room, but something about the AA magic rubbing off on Benner has me leaning his way. PREDICTION: Jake Benner

157-POUND WRESTLE OFF Robert Kanniard vs. Cody Harrison Cody Harrison vs. Michael Van Brill Michael Van Brill vs. Robert Kanniard THE SKINNY: Michael Van Brill could be assumed as the front runner in this competition. However, anyone who has seen Robert Kanniard wrestle may disagree. Van Brill is funky, athletic, and as exciting as they come. However, Van Brill in his starting role at 141-lbs in 2018 was inconsistent at best. Robert Kanniard, the incoming freshman, wrestles a completely different style than MVB. He is a machine from his feet, and holds great positioning during the entirety of a match. If Van Brill gets out of position for even a second, Kanniard will capitalize. I know I was leaning towards experience at 149, but not here. PREDICTION: Robert Kanniard

165-POUND WRESTLE OFF THE SKINNY: This spot will be between Jackson Turley and Brett Donner, who are both currently banged up. No serious injuries, just precautionary.



174-POUND WRESTLE OFF Joseph Grello vs. Anthony Olivieri (x2) THE SKINNY: Last season, Joe Grello showed signs pointing towards a promising second half of his career. Grello was a NCAA qualifier in a brutal Big Ten weight class. Despite the stiff competition, Grello never lost a match by more than three points. He will face Anthony Olivieri, who saw some filler time in 2019. Olivieri is no slouch, but he is not at Grello’s weight just yet. TKR predicts that Grello gets the spot, and is one of the top wrestlers in the lineup this season. PREDICTION: Joe Grello

184-POUND WRESTLE OFF Billy Janzer vs. Willie Scott (x2) THE SKINNY: Out of all of the talented freshman head coach Scott Goodale had last season, he regularly noted Billy Janzer as one of the best. He was actually honored as the top redshirt in the Rutgers wrestling program for 2019. Willie Scott, a crafty veteran, will look to solidify his first ever starting role. Scott is known for his big-move prowess, which has made for some memorable moments. Janzer is a meat and potatoes type guy. He is simply tough and in your face for all seven minutes. This is another fun clash of styles, and I could really see a number of outcomes. Scott is capable of tossing Janzer to his back, but the tenacity of Billy Janzer will be tough for Scott to overcome. I think this series goes to three matches, with the rookie getting the best of the veteran. PREDICTION: Billy Janzer

Jordan Pagano (ScarletKnights.com)

197-POUND WRESTLE OFF Jordan Pagano vs. Kyle Lightner Kyle Lightner vs. Matthew Correnti Matthew Correnti vs. Jordan Pagano THE SKINNY: The 197-pound round robin is another group that has depth, talent, and experience. Matthew Correnti came off of a redshirt season in 2019, and had high expectations for his second year as a starter. However he disappointed, and did not look like the same Matt Correnti we saw in his freshman campaign. Jordy Pagano has bounced around the lineup over the last several seasons in a number of weight classes, ranging from 174 to 197. Kyle Lightner comes in as a bit of an unknown, but should not be overlooked. Correnti brings the experience, but I think whoever wins the opening round matchup gets the spot. PREDICTION: Kyle Lightner

Christian Colucci (Rutgers Athletics)

HEAVYWEIGHT WRESLTE OFF Christian Colucci vs. Alex Esposito (x2) THE SKINNY: Christian Colucci, though he did not have a noteworthy season, was a huge pick up for Rutgers as the upper weight depth was minimal when he transferred in from Lehigh. He is not easy to score on, but he does not score many points either. The returning starter will take on Alex Esposito, someone who went a bit unnoticed in his redshirt season. Esposito is a monster, but does not have the talent or experience that Colucci brings to the table. We’ll be seeing the same anchor in 2020. PREDICTION: Christian Colucci