The Rutgers football team will be home again this weekend as they welcome the Liberty Flames to town for a week eight matchup. The Flames are coached by former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze and currently stand at 5-2 in his first season as head coach for the Flames.

Along with winning, coach Freeze has brought over a new culture to the Liberty Football program since he’s arrived on campus.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Liberty Flames



WHEN/TV: Saturday at Noon EST, Big Ten Network

WHERE: SHI Stadium - Piscataway, New Jersey