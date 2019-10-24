PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to welcome the Liberty Flames to town
The Rutgers football team will be home again this weekend as they welcome the Liberty Flames to town for a week eight matchup. The Flames are coached by former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze and currently stand at 5-2 in his first season as head coach for the Flames.
Along with winning, coach Freeze has brought over a new culture to the Liberty Football program since he’s arrived on campus.
Here's everything you need to know about the game.
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Liberty Flames
WHEN/TV: Saturday at Noon EST, Big Ten Network
WHERE: SHI Stadium - Piscataway, New Jersey
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
QUARTERBACK STEPHEN CALVERT
THE SKINNY: Four-year starter Stephen Calvert has been a consistent playmaker at the helm for the Flames ever since he has stepped foot on campus. Heading into this weeks matchup, Calvert has already thrown for 1,920 passing yards along with 15 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. Judging by his tape, you can see that Calvert sees the field really well and likes to challenge the back end of the secondary in the vertical passing game. He also has a quick release and a nice feel for the pocket when dealt with pressure. Overall he's a real solid player and one to watch for on the offensive end.
LINEBACKER SOLOMON AJAYI
THE SKINNY: Redshirt Senior Solomon Ajayi leads the Liberty Flames defense this season with a total of 48 tackles (27 solo). He is a real sideline to sideline player who is very active at the line of scrimmage. One of his best attributes is his ability to run down the ball carrier. He is also impressive in pass coverage and has good field awareness. He understands when to hit the open gaps and reads the pulling guards in the run game very well. Watch out for him on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday.
RECORD LAST SEASON: 6-6 / Notable wins against Old Dominion, New Mexico and Troy.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the first ever matchup between the two schools.
