PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to take on Minnesota this weekend
Rutgers Football is back on the road this weekend as they head out to the Midwest to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, hoping to get their fifth win of the 2022 season.
With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME NOTES....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
WHEN: Saturday at 2:30pm ET || BTN
WHERE: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
SPREAD: Minnesota -14.5 pts || Over/Under: 40.5 pts
PREGAME COVERAGE
- WEDNESDAY RFOOTBALL PRACTICE NOTES
- VIDEO: HC GREG SCHIANO PREVIEWS MINNESOTA
- VIDEO: NCAA Football 14 SIM -- RUTGERS VS. MINNESOTA
- PODCAST PREVIEW FT. BLEAV MINNESOTA'S TONY LIEBERT
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2021 GOLDEN GOPHERS BY THE NUMBERS...
RECORD: 9-6 (6-3)
POINTS PER GAME: 25.5
POINTS AGAINST: 17.3
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 162.0
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 198.1
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 181.2
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 97.5
KEY MINNESOTA PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...
-- QB Tanner Morgan (83-of-124 for 1,164 yards / 7 TDs)
-- RB Mohamed Ibrahim (134 car. for 796 yards / 10 TDs)
-- WR Brevyn Spann-Ford (23 rec. for 320 / 2TDs)
KEY MINNESOTA PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- LB Mariano Sori-Marin (54 total tackles)
-- DB Tyler Nubin (32 total tackles, 1NT)
TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS THIS PAST OFFSEASON....
2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR MINNESOTA....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board