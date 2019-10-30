The Rutgers football team is all set to head out to the midwest this week for another Big Ten matchup, this week against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Illini are coached by former NFL head coach Lovie Smith and currently stand at 4-4 this year, coming off back to back wins against Wisconsin and Purdue.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

RUNNING BACK REGGIE CORBIN

THE SKINNY: Corbin is an all-purpose back that is a do it all type of player for the Illinois offense. The senior running back has impressive vision and displays some nice lateral quickness when hitting the holes. Along with all that, Corbin shows some nice elusiveness and a quick sudden burst make him a threat to any defense when he steps on the field. Look for the Fighting Illini to get the run game going quickly and it will all start with Corbin.

WIDE RECEIVER JOSH IMATORBHEBHE

THE SKINNY: The junior wideout recently transferred to Illinois from USC. The first that very physical receiver at the point of attack. At the moment Imatorbhebhe leads the Illini in all the major receiving categories -- receptions (22), receiving yards (364) and touchdowns (6). After watching the tape, Imatorbhebhe is a player that can stretch the field both vertically and horizontally. He also doesn’t shy away from contact and is willing to put his body on the line to make catches across the middle of the field. With his playmaking ability, the quarterback can put the ball anywhere within his area of reach, he will likely come down with it.