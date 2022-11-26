PREVIEW: Rutgers Football headed down to Maryland for season finale
Rutgers Football is back home this weekend for the program's final home game of the 2022 season versus the Penn State Nittany Lions.
With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME NOTES....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Maryland Terrapins
WHEN: Saturday at Noon ET || BTN
WHERE: Maryland Stadium (54,000) -- College Park, Maryland
SPREAD: Maryland -14.0pts || Over/Under: 48.0pts
SERIES RECORD: Maryland leads the series 10-7
PREGAME COVERAGE
- PODCAST: MARYLAND GAME PREVIEW W/SCOTT GREENE
- VIDEO: HC GREG SCHIANO PREVIEWS MARYLAND MATCHUP
- VIDEO: NCAA 14 SIMULATION - RUTGERS VERSUS MARYLAND
- RASHAD ROCHELLE TALKS PLAYING SIGNIFICANT SNAPS IN YEAR ONE
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
TERRAPINS BY THE NUMBERS...
RECORD: 8-2 (5-2)
POINTS PER GAME: 28.5
POINTS AGAINST: 26.3
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 248.9
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 147.9
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 232.9
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 149.9
KEY TERRAPINS ON OFFENSE...
-- QB Taulia Tagovailoa (218-of-317 for 2,445 yards / 16 TDS)
-- RB Roman Hemby (145 car. for 854 yards /7 TDs)
--WR Rakim Jarrett (40 rec. for 471 yards / 3 TDs)
KEY TERRAPINS ON DEFENSE....
-- DT Greg Rose (22 total tackles, 4.0 sacks)
-- LB Ahmad McCullough (44 total tackles, 2 FR)
-- DB Beau Brade (75 total tackles)
TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS THIS PAST OFFSEASON....
2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR MARYLAND....
