“It’s been a cool experience,” Rochelle said after practice on Tuesday. “The guys have helped me throughout the season preparing me. When I got out there, it didn’t feel like I was a step behind. Coach (Andy) Aurich and coach (Greg) Schiano and everyone helped me get to this spot. I felt confident going out there and doing what I had to do.”

In a limited number of offensive snaps (32), Rochelle has the fourth-best PFF grade on the team at 75.1 including 71.1 as a runner. Rochelle has mostly played running back, but he’s also seen some time at wide receiver.

Rochelle, who had played in eight games this fall as a freshman for the Rutgers football team, had really started to carve out a little role these last few weeks.

Rashad Rochelle is the type of the football player and athlete where you just give him the ball and let him go to work.

Rochelle first got his feet wet in the blowout win over Wagner where he posted 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. The last three games, Rochelle has seen his touches increase, especially this past Saturday against Penn State when he matched his season-high in snaps with 13 (Wagner).

Rochelle saw eight carries for 25 yards to go along with a reception against the Nittany Lions. He also had a carry for five yards and two rushes for 16 against Michigan and Michigan State, respectively. He had a kick return for 18 yards versus the Wolverines as well.

“It’s been a very good experience,” Rochelle said. “I feel like I’ve grown and matured since I came in January. Overall, it’s been a good experience. I feel like in a few years I’ll be able to add on to what I’m doing now and the experience I’m getting on the field is going to help in the future.”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is a versatile player who is both quick and fast.

“I feel like I can help in a lot of ways,” he said. “With all the help I got, it wasn’t hard for me to go out there and perform at a high level. I have a great supporting cast.

“It’s really wherever they need me. Coach Schiano said he needed me to play running back and then they needed me at receiver. Wherever they need me, I’ll do it to the best of my ability.”

Rochelle was a dynamic quarterback and defensive back for Springfield High School in Illinois. He accounted for 9,430 total yards and an astounding 131 touchdowns during his time. His career included 6,519 passing yards and 75 touchdowns and 2,911 rushing yards and 56 more scores on the ground. He also played receiver making 86 catches for 1,733 yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with 158 carries for 1,003 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior as he earned Class 6A First Team All-State honors by the IHSFCA in 2021.

“It’s been good. Being at quarterback I was able to understand more positions,” Rochelle said. “In high school I had to know a lot. Being at running back in the backfield isn’t foreign to me. For receiver, I know where I need to be because I had to get my receivers where they need to go. Being able to have that quarterback experience in the back of the mind really helps.”

The coaching staff is high on Rochelle, and he figures to be an exciting piece for the offense in 2023.

“I want to build on what I’m doing now,” Rochelle said. “Wherever they need me I want to be able to fill that role and get better.”



