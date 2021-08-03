Predicting Rutgers Football's 2021 campaign
Rutgers football is set to being training camp for the upcoming 2021 season, and it comes with higher expectations in quite some time.
Twenty of 22 starters are back on offense and defense and the main players at kicker, punter, and snapper also return on special teams.
Rutgers was picked to finish sixth in the East Division, and for the first time, it wasn't pegged for last place.
Could this be an historic year in terms of wins and respect in the Big Ten on the gridiron? Is a bowl game within reach?
The schedule is tough, but the added non-conference games this time around should help.
Excitement is building for Greg Schiano's second season in his second tenure.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news