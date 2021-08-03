Rutgers football is set to being training camp for the upcoming 2021 season, and it comes with higher expectations in quite some time.

Twenty of 22 starters are back on offense and defense and the main players at kicker, punter, and snapper also return on special teams.

Rutgers was picked to finish sixth in the East Division, and for the first time, it wasn't pegged for last place.

Could this be an historic year in terms of wins and respect in the Big Ten on the gridiron? Is a bowl game within reach?

The schedule is tough, but the added non-conference games this time around should help.

Excitement is building for Greg Schiano's second season in his second tenure.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE