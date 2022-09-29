“We have a lot of voices. Everybody’s been working hard and are hungry,” Mulcahy added. “We’ll be good. I’ve had a leadership role in the locker room internally since I was a sophomore. We have a lot of guys who love basketball and are coachable, so it’s easy.”

“Paul's always been a leader even with those guys here,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “I think Caleb has been a really good leader. Caleb and Paul are in the gym and care as much as anybody. Those guys were voices last year. Ron's been missed, especially with his personality. He's funny. But these guys are stepping up. We have good leadership. Those guys have played a lot of minutes and we have some others. I wish I could have gone six more years with Geo. I'm thankful that all these guys have come back.”

Finding leadership with those two guys at the top gone will be critical though Mulcahy and McConnell have already been one that others have looked up to already.

Rutgers will have a no-look roster of sorts without stars Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr., but many familiar faces are back such as Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy , and Cliff Omoruyi, who many project to be an All-Big Ten player this year.

The Rutgers men’s basketball team begins practice this week as the season opener for 2022-23 is just over a month away on Nov. 7.

The Scarlet Knights made the NCAA Tournament last season for the second year in a row. They also finished fourth in the Big Ten standings, its highest ever. Expect some growing pains with some new freshmen and a transfer added to the fold, but the chemistry is there already.

“We’re really connected right now. We’re communicating at a high level,” Mulcahy said. “We have some new guys and they’ve jumped right now. Their voices have been great. This group really loves basketball, and it’s fun to be around. Everybody is always in the gym.”

The transfer Rutgers brought in is Cam Spencer from Loyola Maryland. The shooting guard was a sharpshooter who was named to the All-Patriot League First Team and the Academic All-Patriot League Team after a 2021-22 season where he averaged 18.9 points-per-game, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Spencer shot 46.8 % from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range a year ago. He also led the league in points, steals (2.3) and minutes-per-game (37.0).

He brings big time spacing,” Mulcahy said. “He can really shoot the ball at a high level. Again, he loves basketball. He’s going to give Cliff easier rolls to the rim, he’s going to be in the corner hitting shots, and he can make plays too.”

Mulcahy said he’s one of the if not the best shooter he’s been around.

“By far. He’s incredible,”Mulcahy said. “I’ve never seen someone get legitimately mad if he misses two shots in a row. He’s not used to it.”

Mulcahy also mentioned that he was glad to see McConnell come back for one more year. McConnell explored NBA waters and such, but eventually pulled his name out of the draft in June.

“He did the pro route and is coming back,” Mulcahy said. “He’s getting better too and he’s working hard. It’s awesome he’s back. Big guard who loves defense. I’m so happy he came back. He’s always int he gym.”

Mulcahy, who already graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in three years, is expected to be more of a focal point on offense along with McConnell. Rutgers needs a uptick in scoring, and Mulcahy is slated to be the main ball handler, too.

“I’ve worked on everything,” he said. “God willing, this will be my best basketball. Nobody’s really seen who I really am. It’s been going by really quick. I haven’t gotten a chance to really be me. I’m excited.”

Despite many changes, those in and around the program believe this tournament can still do damage this season, and there is one goal.

“This team, the tournament is the expectation,” Mulcahy said.



