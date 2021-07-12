PFF ranked every FBS quarterback, but where does Noah Vedral fall?
Earlier today PFF ranked all 130 of the starting quarterbacks throughout the FBS and Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral came in at No. 94 and that means he is the 11th best quarterback in the Big Ten.
See the full list of Big Ten starting quarterbacks and their rankings below.
GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
Here's the full list of Big Ten signal callers.....
No. 5 -- Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana)
No. 20 -- CJ Stroud (Ohio State)
No. 26 -- Graham Mertz (Wisconsin)
No. 36 -- Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)
No. 37 -- Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)
No. 60 -- Jack Plummer/Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)
No. 62 -- Payton Thorne/Anthony Russo (Michigan State)
No. 70 -- Cade McNamara/Alan Bowman (Michigan)
No. 75 -- Adrian Martinez (Nebraska)
No. 88 -- Sean Clifford (Penn State)
No. 94 -- Noah Vedral (Rutgers)
No. 96 -- Brandon Peters (Illinois)
No. 112 -- Spencer Petras (Iowa)
No. 116 -- Ryan Hilinski (Northwestern)
Additionally PFF also had Vedral ranked above both of the Scarlet Knights FBS out of conference opponents quarterbacks in Syracuse's Tommy Devito (No. 95) and Temple's D'wan Mathis (No. 120).
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board