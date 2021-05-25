Pennridge (PA) 2023 linebacker Phil Picciotti has seen his recruitment take flight this month, garnering offers from Maryland, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue and West Virginia to go with the offer he earned from Virginia in January.

Rutgers is the latest school to come through as head coach Greg Schiano extended an offer a week ago.

