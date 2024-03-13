“Before the game, it’s kind of hard because I’m trying to focus on the game,” Palmquist said. “Our fans are amazing so that made me happy. After the game though I kind of realized this might have come to an end.”

After a five-year journey that saw him go from Sweden to the Scarlet Knights, Oskar Palmquist described what was going through his mind on Rutgers’ senior day.

Despite losing to Ohio State 73-51, Palmquist received the starting nod and discussed what the honor meant.

“It was fun,” he said. “I don’t really care about that stuff though I just want to win so it’s hard to be happy about that after you lose.”

Before joining Rutgers in 2019-20, Palmquist was a member of Sweden’s U-20 national team and represented his country since he was 16 years old. So, he discussed what his journey to the banks was like and how it fulfilled a lifelong goal.

“It’s been a dream come true,” he said. “I always wanted to come to America and play college basketball at the highest level. There’s been ups and downs but on the whole, it’s been awesome. I love Rutgers and I wouldn't have wanted to go anywhere else.”

Despite transferring to Elon last May, Palmquist ended up de-committing and rejoining Rutgers three months later.

“I didn’t leave here on bad terms, the coaches and I have always had a really good relationship,” Palmquist said. “Things didn’t work out at Elon and I didn’t know if I was going to go back to Europe to play professionally. That was around the time when Cam [Spencer] and Paul [Mulcahy] left so it worked out and I’m happy I came back.”

He also explained how head coach Steve Pikiell supported him even when he entered the transfer portal.

“He always wanted me to come back, even before I put my name in the portal,” Palmquist said. “Pike and I have each other for life.”