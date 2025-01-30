COACHSPEAK: Mountain View Prep HC Grey Ramsey talks 2026 RB Jaylen McGill

HOW IS MCGILL ON THE FIELD?: "Jaylen is the most talented player I have ever been around at the high school level. His versatility that he provides on the field is something that is rarely seen at his age. Jaylen's ability to perform at an elite level in a multitude of ways on the field is what truly sets him apart. Jaylen is a running back that has the ability to be successful no matter the circumstance. His special combination speed, power, vision, and balance allows him to be the best RB in the country in my opinion. We have also continued to use Jaylen outside of the traditional RB position. Jaylen is an explosive threat on the outside as well. His football IQ and preparation allows him to move around in our offense where he stretches the field horizontally and vertically. His hands make him a dynamic threat in the passing game and his patience within our screen game gives us the ability to put pressure on the opposing defense in a variety of ways."