Senior Jodie Durr scored the only goal of the match midway through the first period as the Iowa Hawkeyes downed the Scarlet Knights 1-0, before a crowd of 852 delighted spectators in Iowa City. For the Knights, the offensive power outage in the 2023 season continues, as RU was again held scoreless and collected just five shots in the match.

Two things were immediately noticeable at the start of the Scarlet Knights’ game against Iowa. Gia Girman returned to the starting line-up again after her standout performance against Nebraska, and Riley Tiernan was once again moved to the forward position after her time in midfielder purgatory against the Cornhuskers.

From the outset, the Hawkeyes were in an immediate pressure mode, flooding the RU zone with players in an attempt to keep the Knights bottled up in their own end while creating chances for the Iowa offense.

But the Rutgers defense was stout, and their ability to quickly transition created chances for Tiernan, who, while she didn’t score in the early going, forced Iowa goalkeeper Macy Enneking to make saves.

But soon the Iowa pressure paid off when Durr picked up the ball in stride and the Solon, Iowa native fired one to the right of RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer, whose dive was too late to stop the shot from nestling into the corner of the net at 23:23.