Offense Shines as Rutgers Women’s Soccer Tops Lehigh 3-0
Redshirt freshman Gabriela Gil, with an assist from senior Riley Tiernan, put a shot past Lehigh goalkeeper Maggie Ousouljoglou at 4:12 of the first half for the only goal that the Scarlet Knights would need on a night when the RU offense, and the skies, both opened up.
With veteran forward Gia Girman serving the first of her three game suspension, the Scarlet Knights made changes to their lineup, moving versatile Allie Post to the forward position. Post, who has shown flashes of brilliance in an offense that has been lackluster this season, was the natural choice for head coach Mike O’Neill to fill the vacated slot.
The Scarlet Knights came out fast, scoring within the first five minutes of the game as Gil’s shot into the Lehigh net gave RU the early 1-0 lead.
From there, RU pressed the attack, with their hard work not only producing a multitude of shots, but a second goal at 35:23. Not surprisingly it was Post, who has stood head and shoulders above her teammates in creating offensive chances this season.
A lead pass from freshman Mikayla Mandleur made it past a Lehigh defender and set up Post brilliantly as she closed in on the net. That left Ousouljoglou with no choice but to come out and challenge Post, who slapped it past the Mountain Hawks’ goalkeeper to give the Knights a 2-0 advantage at the half.
The second half started much the same way that the first half had gone, with the Scarlet Knights getting the better of the play, with RU collecting three shots in the first seven minutes of the second half before a weather delay for lightning brought a pause to the contest with 38:08 left to play.
The delay extended nearly two hours before the teams returned to a rain-soaked field to attempt to complete the match. Shortly thereafter, the stadium lights went out, and play once again stopped.
But when the lights came back on, the Knights did, as well. Rather than falling back and dropping into a defensive shell, RU continued to attack, seemingly enjoying their most complete offensive effort of the season.
Crisp passing led to the Knights’ third goal of the match, as freshman Shaela Bradley fed Tiernan with a picture-perfect lead pass, enabling the senior forward to put the ball into the back of the Lehigh net for a three-goal advantage at 66:42.
After that, the teams played nearly the remainder of the match in the Lehigh end of the pitch, as the Knights controlled the ball and the time to close out the Mountain Hawks, 3-0. RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer recorded a clean sheet victory making three saves as Rutgers moved to 2-1-1 on the season.
The Scarlet Knights are back in action on Sunday, Sept. 1 when they host Maine. The game against the Black Bears is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. at Yurcak Field and will be carried on the Big Ten Plus network.