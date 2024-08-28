PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Offense Shines as Rutgers Women’s Soccer Tops Lehigh 3-0

Mark Bator • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@markincapemay
Besides the Knight Report, Mark is a writer with Micromedia Publications/Jersey Shore Online. He currently does freelance work and was formerly with BleacherReport.com and Hat Trick magazine.

Redshirt freshman Gabriela Gil, with an assist from senior Riley Tiernan, put a shot past Lehigh goalkeeper Maggie Ousouljoglou at 4:12 of the first half for the only goal that the Scarlet Knights would need on a night when the RU offense, and the skies, both opened up.

With veteran forward Gia Girman serving the first of her three game suspension, the Scarlet Knights made changes to their lineup, moving versatile Allie Post to the forward position. Post, who has shown flashes of brilliance in an offense that has been lackluster this season, was the natural choice for head coach Mike O’Neill to fill the vacated slot.

The Scarlet Knights came out fast, scoring within the first five minutes of the game as Gil’s shot into the Lehigh net gave RU the early 1-0 lead.

From there, RU pressed the attack, with their hard work not only producing a multitude of shots, but a second goal at 35:23. Not surprisingly it was Post, who has stood head and shoulders above her teammates in creating offensive chances this season.

A lead pass from freshman Mikayla Mandleur made it past a Lehigh defender and set up Post brilliantly as she closed in on the net. That left Ousouljoglou with no choice but to come out and challenge Post, who slapped it past the Mountain Hawks’ goalkeeper to give the Knights a 2-0 advantage at the half.

The second half started much the same way that the first half had gone, with the Scarlet Knights getting the better of the play, with RU collecting three shots in the first seven minutes of the second half before a weather delay for lightning brought a pause to the contest with 38:08 left to play.

The delay extended nearly two hours before the teams returned to a rain-soaked field to attempt to complete the match. Shortly thereafter, the stadium lights went out, and play once again stopped.

But when the lights came back on, the Knights did, as well. Rather than falling back and dropping into a defensive shell, RU continued to attack, seemingly enjoying their most complete offensive effort of the season.

Crisp passing led to the Knights’ third goal of the match, as freshman Shaela Bradley fed Tiernan with a picture-perfect lead pass, enabling the senior forward to put the ball into the back of the Lehigh net for a three-goal advantage at 66:42.

After that, the teams played nearly the remainder of the match in the Lehigh end of the pitch, as the Knights controlled the ball and the time to close out the Mountain Hawks, 3-0. RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer recorded a clean sheet victory making three saves as Rutgers moved to 2-1-1 on the season.

The Scarlet Knights are back in action on Sunday, Sept. 1 when they host Maine. The game against the Black Bears is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. at Yurcak Field and will be carried on the Big Ten Plus network.

