Redshirt freshman Gabriela Gil, with an assist from senior Riley Tiernan, put a shot past Lehigh goalkeeper Maggie Ousouljoglou at 4:12 of the first half for the only goal that the Scarlet Knights would need on a night when the RU offense, and the skies, both opened up. With veteran forward Gia Girman serving the first of her three game suspension, the Scarlet Knights made changes to their lineup, moving versatile Allie Post to the forward position. Post, who has shown flashes of brilliance in an offense that has been lackluster this season, was the natural choice for head coach Mike O’Neill to fill the vacated slot. The Scarlet Knights came out fast, scoring within the first five minutes of the game as Gil’s shot into the Lehigh net gave RU the early 1-0 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HaWwmIzM5O3MgR29hbCAjMfCfjq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2ZiZGdmaVBjeFkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mYmRnZmlQY3hZPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJVVEdFUlMgV09NRU7igJlTIFNPQ0NFUiAoQFJVV1Nv Y2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVVdTb2NjZXIv c3RhdHVzLzE4Mjg5MzYzMTk5NzM4NzU5MjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXVndXN0IDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Advertisement

From there, RU pressed the attack, with their hard work not only producing a multitude of shots, but a second goal at 35:23. Not surprisingly it was Post, who has stood head and shoulders above her teammates in creating offensive chances this season. A lead pass from freshman Mikayla Mandleur made it past a Lehigh defender and set up Post brilliantly as she closed in on the net. That left Ousouljoglou with no choice but to come out and challenge Post, who slapped it past the Mountain Hawks’ goalkeeper to give the Knights a 2-0 advantage at the half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGxpZSBQb3N0JiMzOTtzIGZpcnN0IG9mIHRoZSB5ZWFyIGlzIGEg Q0xFQU4gZmluaXNoLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb04wZlZhZmpm bCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29OMGZWYWZqZmw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg UlVUR0VSUyBXT01FTuKAmVMgU09DQ0VSIChAUlVXU29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVV1NvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTgyODk0 MjUyODExMzk0Njk1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjgs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The second half started much the same way that the first half had gone, with the Scarlet Knights getting the better of the play, with RU collecting three shots in the first seven minutes of the second half before a weather delay for lightning brought a pause to the contest with 38:08 left to play. The delay extended nearly two hours before the teams returned to a rain-soaked field to attempt to complete the match. Shortly thereafter, the stadium lights went out, and play once again stopped. But when the lights came back on, the Knights did, as well. Rather than falling back and dropping into a defensive shell, RU continued to attack, seemingly enjoying their most complete offensive effort of the season. Crisp passing led to the Knights’ third goal of the match, as freshman Shaela Bradley fed Tiernan with a picture-perfect lead pass, enabling the senior forward to put the ball into the back of the Lehigh net for a three-goal advantage at 66:42.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj42NyYjMzk7IHwgVGllcm5hbiB0aWNrbGVzIHRoZSB0d2luZSBmb3Ig dGhlIDMtMCBsZWFkISBTaGFlbGEgQnJhZGxleSBncmFicyBoZXIgZmlyc3Qg Y29sbGVnaWF0ZSBwb2ludCBvbiB0aGUgYXNzaXN0LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vd0VLbERHMWFwdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dFS2xERzFh cHQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUlVUR0VSUyBXT01FTuKAmVMgU09DQ0VSIChA UlVXU29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVV1Nv Y2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTgyODk3OTg0ODg2MzI0NDY1ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=