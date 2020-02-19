News More News
football

Nunzio Campanile signs contract extension with Rutgers Football

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Football's former interim head coach and current tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile has signed a contract extension with the program, officially extending his previous deal though the 2022 season.

According to an OPRA request which TKR submitted through Rutgers University, Campanile signed a two-year contract extension on January 31st just a little less than a month ago.

The contract states that he will make $300,000 for each of the next two seasons. According to USA Today, Campanile's previously contract had him making $230,000 per year.

There are also a couple of clauses in the contract.

- The University will pay a stipend of $800 per month for the purchase or lease of a vehicle.

- Termination by Assistant Coach on or prior to September 1, 2020 — an amount to 100% of Campanile’s then-current annual salary.

- Termination by Assistant Coach after September 1, 2020 — 20% of then-current salary

- If this contract is terminated for convenience by the University, his salary will be fully guaranteed subject to offset and mitigation.



