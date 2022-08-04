Notebook: Singleton still not cleared, QBs getting better, Harris added

Practice No. 1 of training camp is in the book as the Rutgers football team took to the field on Wednesday morning. “It was really good energy. We're a well conditioned team,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “We have some young, good players, but they're young. They're learning every step of the way.” The focus of training camp will be on the quarterback battle. Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt, and Evan Simon are competing for the starting job. Schiano saw the guys over the summer, but now the real fun begins in fall camp. “It's too early. I had the chance to see him all summer, so this is just a continuation of that,” Schiano said. “It's obviously amplified a little bit because now we're in official training camp practices, but I thought they all had a command of what they were doing, they understand where to go with the ball, all those things.”

QB Noah Vedral (0) (Rutgers Athletics)

Vedral has the most experience having started the past two years at Rutgers while Simon and Wimsatt have seen spot duty. Wimsatt enrolled early last fall and has packed on a good amount of muscle. And while he’s developed in the weight room, he’s soaking up what he needs to do in terms of the playbook, reading defenses, and more on the mental side of it. At Big Ten Media Days, Schiano also called Simon a “sleeper” choice. “He's done everything we've asked,” Schiano said. “We just have to keep in mind that he actually graduated high school a month and a half ago. He's still a young kid. Physically though, my goodness. He's made incredible improvements right when you look at him. Playing quarterback is a really heavy load. There's a lot that you have to master. And it all happens at a split second decision making rate with a bunch of angry, big men trying to hurt you. That's a lot to throw into one head and process all that. But that's what we're trying to do.” Despite the three being in a heated battle and wanting to play, they still take the time to be unselfish and help each other. “There's a great competition,” Schiano said. “I think all three quarterbacks believe they're going to be the quarterback, which is number one, right? You have to believe that if it's ever going to happen. And they all help each other. They're in an intense competition, yet I've witnessed Noah tutoring all the other guys or Austin Albericci going over plays. That's what's special about the game of football and what happens in our program at Rutgers. So who knows who's gonna be the guy? I don't know. Might be two guys, maybe one guy. We will let that play out. You got to have the ingredients for something good to be made, and we have the ingredients. Now we just gotta figure it out.” ------ In order for the quarterbacks to be successful, the offensive line will have to step up. Rutgers added seven freshmen and four transfers. The transfers participated in spring ball, and many have a good chance at playing if not starting in the trenches. However, it’s too early to tell just yet. “I don't think we can say that yet, but I think it's heading in that direction. As I said to you guys, I want to play a lot of people,” Schiano said. “I think that's the way to go and college football and to do that you got to make sure that you have guys that are good enough to play in the Big Ten. That was the attempt. We have some really good young linemen, but there's still a ways off. The portal was something that we felt we needed to do. I think they're kind of at different levels of progression right now, and until you put the pads on, it's all good work but can't really tell yet.”

Jahzion Harris makes a tackle while at Texas A&M (Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)