Notebook: Singleton still not cleared, QBs getting better, Harris added
Practice No. 1 of training camp is in the book as the Rutgers football team took to the field on Wednesday morning.
“It was really good energy. We're a well conditioned team,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “We have some young, good players, but they're young. They're learning every step of the way.”
The focus of training camp will be on the quarterback battle. Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt, and Evan Simon are competing for the starting job. Schiano saw the guys over the summer, but now the real fun begins in fall camp.
“It's too early. I had the chance to see him all summer, so this is just a continuation of that,” Schiano said. “It's obviously amplified a little bit because now we're in official training camp practices, but I thought they all had a command of what they were doing, they understand where to go with the ball, all those things.”
Vedral has the most experience having started the past two years at Rutgers while Simon and Wimsatt have seen spot duty. Wimsatt enrolled early last fall and has packed on a good amount of muscle.
And while he’s developed in the weight room, he’s soaking up what he needs to do in terms of the playbook, reading defenses, and more on the mental side of it.
At Big Ten Media Days, Schiano also called Simon a “sleeper” choice.
“He's done everything we've asked,” Schiano said. “We just have to keep in mind that he actually graduated high school a month and a half ago. He's still a young kid. Physically though, my goodness. He's made incredible improvements right when you look at him. Playing quarterback is a really heavy load. There's a lot that you have to master. And it all happens at a split second decision making rate with a bunch of angry, big men trying to hurt you. That's a lot to throw into one head and process all that. But that's what we're trying to do.”
Despite the three being in a heated battle and wanting to play, they still take the time to be unselfish and help each other.
“There's a great competition,” Schiano said. “I think all three quarterbacks believe they're going to be the quarterback, which is number one, right? You have to believe that if it's ever going to happen. And they all help each other. They're in an intense competition, yet I've witnessed Noah tutoring all the other guys or Austin Albericci going over plays. That's what's special about the game of football and what happens in our program at Rutgers. So who knows who's gonna be the guy? I don't know. Might be two guys, maybe one guy. We will let that play out. You got to have the ingredients for something good to be made, and we have the ingredients. Now we just gotta figure it out.”
------
In order for the quarterbacks to be successful, the offensive line will have to step up. Rutgers added seven freshmen and four transfers. The transfers participated in spring ball, and many have a good chance at playing if not starting in the trenches. However, it’s too early to tell just yet.
“I don't think we can say that yet, but I think it's heading in that direction. As I said to you guys, I want to play a lot of people,” Schiano said. “I think that's the way to go and college football and to do that you got to make sure that you have guys that are good enough to play in the Big Ten. That was the attempt. We have some really good young linemen, but there's still a ways off. The portal was something that we felt we needed to do. I think they're kind of at different levels of progression right now, and until you put the pads on, it's all good work but can't really tell yet.”
------
Drew Singleton’s appeal has not yet been turned around in a positive way or declined in terms of him playing or not this season, but the linebacker is now acting as a volunteer coach as he awaits the decision by the NCAA. Singleton played in the TaxSlayer Bowl after previously declaring for the NFL Draft. He was injured in the bowl game which may have affected his draft status.
“Everybody wants people to play in the bowl games,” Schiano said. “We get urged as head coaches like, of course we want our players to play in the bowl game. We're gonna do everything we can but, there's this thing called the NFL and these guys want to be able to be ready for it. I was so impressed that Drew came back and played in that game even though he had decided to go pro and then he gets hurt playing for Rutgers. ...We're just waiting to see.”
------
Just a couple of days before training camp opened, Rutgers added a transfer defensive end in Jahzion Harris from Texas A&M. A New York native, Harris is behind the 8-ball, but he will be worked up to speed. His presence as a pass rusher could be vital for the defense.
“I have a long history with Jahzion,” Schiano said. “I've known him since he was 14 years old and he left A&M in the portal, and we took advantage of that opportunity. He's got to learn our ways, and he's got to get involved in weight training and conditioning. He missed all that. He's way behind, but he's just going to work at it. I'm excited to have him here.”
------
Rutgers is hurting at linebacker in terms of depth, and it took a hit in the spring when Moses Walker became injured. The freshman was slated to potentially see playing time on the defense. Asked how the unit has been as a whole, Schiano said that coach Corey Hetheran will have a lot on his plate. Deion Jennings is the veteran of the bunch, but the rest are players who lack experience. If Singleton can come back, that should help tremendously.
“They're more than a little green, but I think they're good players,” Schiano said. “I think coach Hetherman has got his hands full though of getting them prepared. Combined starts you can probably count on one or two hands. I know that between he and rim. So, we'll see.”
