Noah Vedral talks everything from 2020 season to NIL and more
With Big Ten media days underway, Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral is excited to begin the 2021 season coming off an unprecedented 2020 campaign where all of college football was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did the best we could with what we were given,” he said. “Now with the opportunities we’ve had with a normal offseason and the details you’re able to put in I think will be a lot smoother and will hopefully yield to more consistent play.”
As Vedral described, one of the many things the pandemic disrupted was the ability to build a chemistry with teammates early on.
“I knew them as football players before I knew them as people,” he expressed. “I think that’s sometimes a backward way to do it. It just felt like it took way longer than it should have.”
Although Vedral is entering his fifth year of eligibility, he arrives in Indianapolis a newcomer as it marks his first-ever Big Ten media days appearance.
“I didn’t realize how big media days were, I’ve never got to go this is my first time,” he said. “It’s been fun to meet people that I’m sure I’ll see probably every week this fall.”
Among the many topics the Wahoo, Nebraska native addressed was the NIL rules the NCAA adopted along with the benefits and difficulties that come along with transferring.
“There’s a number of challenges that come with transferring,” he explained. “Obviously leaving people that you’re close with is hard and then getting to know people sometimes takes time. To find a couple of guys that you’re close with to help show you the ropes is really big.”
Another activity Vedral spoke about that helped him adapt to his new New Jersey lifestyle was playing video games.
“I’ve actually found video games help a ton,” he added. “Get the gamer tags of your buddies that you’re going to be playing with and then play video games with them when they’re on.”
While Vedral does not have any current NIL deals in place, if he had his choice he would aim high and snag a deal with Microsoft/Xbox.
“I’m not the biggest gamer because I’m not good but I think getting a custom Xbox would be really sweet,” he said. “To have your number or jersey on an Xbox would be kind of cool.”
He would go on to describe his time in the transfer portal.
“I think I entered the portal around mid-afternoon one day and I actually got to talk to coach Schiano that night,” he continued. “It was a really cool conversation, he got to tell me about Rutgers and what his plans were for it.”
Vedral also talked about his first time meeting Gleeson and discussing what type of offense they were going to run. That is how he knew Rutgers was the place for him.
“I got to talk to coach Gleeson the next day and he explained to me what his philosophy was and what kind of offense he wanted to run,” he said. “Right away I knew it was going to be a really good fit.”
While there are aspects Vedral misses about his time in Nebraska (i.e. friends and non-curvy roads), he remains focused on the Scarlet Knights and the season that lies ahead.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity Rutgers has presented me,” he stated. “The ability that we have this year with so much coming back, to play with coach Gleeson for another year is really special.”
Despite not being as convenient as his time in Nebraska, Vedral eagerly awaits having his family in the stands and getting to greet them after games again.
“It’s definitely not as easy as 30 minutes down the road but they do make it out,” he said. “It’s fun to see them when I do, it’ll be more fun this year since without COVID I will be able to see them off the field and not just wave from the stands.”
While this also marks the first season Vedral will get to perform in front of the Scarlet Knights faithful, he looks forward to getting to live the true college lifestyle again as well.
“Well I know what a night game is like without fans but I don’t know what a night game is like with fans at SHI Stadium so I’m really excited,” he said. “It’ll be fun to just be a college student again.”
Above all else, Vedral is excited to play football again under normal circumstances and feels there is a lot of buzz around the program that has not been felt in some time.
“There’s a lot of excitement around the program,” he expressed. “To get that stadium full again and to see the fans see coach Schiano for the first time in-person will be really exciting.”
With four-star 2022 QB prospect Gavin Wimsatt waiting in the wings, it is tough to tell what Vedral’s future with the Scarlet Knights will hold beyond the 2021 season. However, he made it clear he plans on coming back for a sixth season.
“That’s my plan, I’m going to be playing football for as long as you guys let me,” he said.
**WildcatReport.com’s Michael Fitzpatrick contributed to this article**
