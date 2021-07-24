Noah Vedral talks everything from 2020 season to NIL and more

With Big Ten media days underway, Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral is excited to begin the 2021 season coming off an unprecedented 2020 campaign where all of college football was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We did the best we could with what we were given,” he said. “Now with the opportunities we’ve had with a normal offseason and the details you’re able to put in I think will be a lot smoother and will hopefully yield to more consistent play.” SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QaWNzIGZyb20gQmlnIFRlbiBNZWRpYSBEYXlzISDwn6qT8J+TuPCf jpkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VLcXdXTm1ReHYiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9lS3F3V05tUXh2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IOKaoU5vYWggVmVk cmFs4pqhIChATm9haDExX1YpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTm9haDExX1Yvc3RhdHVzLzE0MTg2OTc0NzU5MDk3MjYyMTM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

As Vedral described, one of the many things the pandemic disrupted was the ability to build a chemistry with teammates early on. “I knew them as football players before I knew them as people,” he expressed. “I think that’s sometimes a backward way to do it. It just felt like it took way longer than it should have.” Although Vedral is entering his fifth year of eligibility, he arrives in Indianapolis a newcomer as it marks his first-ever Big Ten media days appearance. “I didn’t realize how big media days were, I’ve never got to go this is my first time,” he said. “It’s been fun to meet people that I’m sure I’ll see probably every week this fall.” Among the many topics the Wahoo, Nebraska native addressed was the NIL rules the NCAA adopted along with the benefits and difficulties that come along with transferring. “There’s a number of challenges that come with transferring,” he explained. “Obviously leaving people that you’re close with is hard and then getting to know people sometimes takes time. To find a couple of guys that you’re close with to help show you the ropes is really big.” Another activity Vedral spoke about that helped him adapt to his new New Jersey lifestyle was playing video games. “I’ve actually found video games help a ton,” he added. “Get the gamer tags of your buddies that you’re going to be playing with and then play video games with them when they’re on.” While Vedral does not have any current NIL deals in place, if he had his choice he would aim high and snag a deal with Microsoft/Xbox. “I’m not the biggest gamer because I’m not good but I think getting a custom Xbox would be really sweet,” he said. “To have your number or jersey on an Xbox would be kind of cool.”