Noah Vedral excited for final year as a player with Rutgers Football

“It was a good first day of camp today building off of summer,” Vedral stated following practice. “Guys worked really, really hard. Day one we don’t have the pads on yet, so it kind of like still getting into the groove, but I thought the guys did a real good job. Lots of positive energy too.”

The Nebraska native spoke with the media on Wednesday following the first day of camp to talk about the gains of the team and the quarterbacks group as a whole.

One of the most experienced players on the Rutgers Football roster is none other than quarterback Noah Vedral who enters his sixth season as a college football player and third with the Scarlet Knights.

At the moment, there is no starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights with the season only a few weeks away as Vedral is currently competing with the likes of Evan Simon and Gavin Wimsatt for the job.

However despite the competition, the whole position group is about as close as ever.

“The best thing that we have in our room is that we have some really humble quarterbacks, who are team first guys,” said Vedral. “I think that’s what it comes down to. If you’re selfish then I think it’s hard to work with your competitors, but the biggest thing is that I want this team to win, so whichever one of us gives us the best chance to win on Saturday’s is the one who should play. The best part of this is that once you make that connection in your mind, it makes it really easy to work with the other quarterbacks. Like for me, I’m not going to withhold any information and they share info with me if they learn a tip. Our meeting rooms are really cooperative, not all rooms are like that. That bodes well for the season too, because you don’t know who’s playing week to week. You could be a starter one week, could be out with an injury the next because stuff like that happens. Everyone needs to be able to be on the same team, while competing with each other.”

With Vedral entering his final year of college eligibility he’s making sure to cherish all the good times and plans on making some photographic memories as well.

“I bought a polaroid to camp because my dad told me that his favorite thing he ever did was bring a camera to camp, so I copied him there and bought one,” he said. “I haven’t brought it out yet as it’s only day two, but it only has about 10 shots in it so I’ll have to be a little bit selective.”

