With spring practice getting started, it is that time of the year again where the Rutgers faithful meticulously break down the quarterback position. While in recent years the Scarlet Knights have gone into camp with more of a QB competition, this go-around feels a little different as fifth-year senior Noah Vedral appears to be the heavy favorite to be QB1 come September.

“I think the quarterback room is in a good place, there’s good chemistry in there,” Head Coach Greg Schiano said when previewing spring practice. “Certainly with Noah now being in the system for a year going out and having a chance to work through things again. We continue to grow the offense, I’m looking forward to it.”

