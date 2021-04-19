Noah Vedral is back for his second year "On the Banks", although the fifth-year senior will likely take it slow as he is still recovering from a nasty ankle injury his suffered late last season against Maryland.

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Rutgers football team will not have a sure-fire quarterback competition for the right to start during spring practice when it begins on Tuesday.

Noah is feeling better," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said Monday during his pre-spring press conference. "He's not 100% yet. It was pretty serious deal."

With another year under offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson and with the majority of starters back on both sides of the ball, Vedral and the rest of the signal callers are expected to take the next step in their development and be more comfortable within the offense. Having spring practice, which they all didn't have last year, will be an added bonus and go a long way.

Sophomore Cole Snyder, junior Johnny Langan, and freshman Evan Simon also have returned as the quarterbacks on scholarship along with junior walk-on Austin Albericci, and they figure to receive more snaps this spring with Vedral limited.

"I think the quarterback room is in a good place. There's good chemistry in there. Coach Gleeson, like I am, is very excited about watching Evan, Cole, Johnny, Austin and all those guys develop," Schiano said. "Certainly with Noah now being in the system for a year, going out and having a chance to work through things again. We continue to grow the offense. I'm looking forward to it. I think we have a good situation there and we need to really make sure that's one of our points of emphasis - how do we maximize our quarterback play. Part of that is through spring football."

Artur Sitkowski made the decision to transfer recently, and Schiano discussed that as well.

"I had several conversations with Art. We're very, very close. He just felt like he needed a different opportunity," Schiano said. "We talked through it. I just hope that he finds what he's looking for because he's a great young man. And although we'll miss him, as I said earlier I'm excited about our quarterback room, and where we are."

Rutgers currently has five quarterbacks on the roster, and it will add in another with walk-on Gavin Rupp in the summer. The Scarlet Knights, who were in the market for a transfer signal caller earlier in the offseason, won't be adding one after all, Schiano said.

"No, we're not gonna add anybody in the portal right now," Schiano said. "Gavin Rupp is coming in as a walk-on freshmen in the summer, but that will be the only addition to the room."

Rutgers begins spring practice on Tuesday and the Scarlet-White game will be on May 20.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

