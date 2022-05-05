No. 3/4 Rutgers Men's Lax tops No. 12/11 Ohio State in B1G Tourney semis

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Second-seeded Rutgers Men's Lacrosse, ranked No. 3 in the USILA Coaches Poll and No. 4 by Inside Lacrosse, defeated third-seeded and No. 12/11 Ohio State, 12-10, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Thursday at Maryland.

With the win, the Scarlet Knights (13-2) will face top-seeded and No. 1 Maryland in the championship game on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.

Down 8-5 with 10:05 to go in the third quarter, Rutgers went on a 6-0 run to take a 11-8 lead. Mitch Bartolo scored four goals in the stretch. Ross Scott and Shane Knobloch had the others.

Ohio State, which led 7-4 at halftime, was held to just one goal in the third quarter. The second goal came with a mere 20 seconds remaining.

The Buckeyes ended the Scarlet Knights run with a goal with 9:17 to go to make it 11-9.

The next goal wouldn't be scored until the 2:03 mark as Scott for Rutgers got inside after a timeout and found the back of the cage. Colin Kirst made a big save with 1:36 left.

That pretty much put the game on ice.