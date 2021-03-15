#Rutgers women’s basketball is a 6-seed taking on 11-seed BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament #RHoops @RutgersWBB @RutgersRivals pic.twitter.com/CHUaL3djpd

Rutgers women's basketball, ranked No. 21 in the country, was awarded a 6-seed for the upcoming NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Monday.

The Scarlet Knights draw 11th-seeded BYU and the two team will play on Monday, March 22 at noon on ESPNU.

The total first round will take place in either San Antonio, Austin, or San Marcos at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, and the UTSA Convocation Center.

The rest of the tournament will be held all in San Antonio with second round games being played at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, and the UTSA Convocation Center. The Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Women's Final Four, and the National Championship will all be at the Alamodome.

