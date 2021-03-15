 No. 21-ranked RU earns a 6-seed in NCAAW Basketball Tourney
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 18:11:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Chris Nalwasky
@ChrisNalwasky

Rutgers women's basketball, ranked No. 21 in the country, was awarded a 6-seed for the upcoming NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Monday.

The Scarlet Knights draw 11th-seeded BYU and the two team will play on Monday, March 22 at noon on ESPNU.

The total first round will take place in either San Antonio, Austin, or San Marcos at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, and the UTSA Convocation Center.

The rest of the tournament will be held all in San Antonio with second round games being played at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, and the UTSA Convocation Center. The Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Women's Final Four, and the National Championship will all be at the Alamodome.

Rutgers WBB coach C. Vivian Stringer
Rutgers WBB coach C. Vivian Stringer (Chris Nalwasky)

BYU capped its season with 18-5 overall record and went 13-3 within the West Coach Conference. The Cougars advanced to the conference tournament.

The winner between Rutgers and BYU will face either third-seeded Arizona or 14th-seeded Stony Brook in the second round.

It's been a while since the women's team has made serious noise in the NCAA Tournament (men too, of course).

Head coach C. Vivian Stringer and the Scarlet Knights haven't made at least the Sweet 16 since 2009 when it made it five years in a row, the Elite 8 since 2008 for a second straight season, and the Final Four since 2007.

Rutgers was bounced from the first round of the tournament in 2019 by Buffalo and that came on the heels of a four-year absence. The last second round appearance was in 2015. After taking care of in-state rival Seton Hall, Rutgers fell to eventual champion, Connecticut.

With a trio of seniors, a sensational freshman, and young role players, Rutgers has a chance to make a run because of its style of play and two stellar scores in Diamond Johnson and Arella Guirantes, an upcoming WNBA First Round pick.

Rutgers Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament Appearances

1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019

NCAA Tournament Second Round

1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1992, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

1986, 1987, 1988, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009

NCAA Tournament Elite 8

1986, 1987, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008

NCAA Tournament Final Four

2000, 2007

NCAA Tournament Runner-up

2007

AIAW Tournament Champions

1982

{{ article.author_name }}