Rutgers football fell to Michigan in Ann Arbor today 31-7. The Scarlet Knights struck first but allowed 31 consecutive points to suffer their first loss of the season and move to 3-1.

The offense struck first on the opening drive, as Gavin Wimsatt found Christian Dremel across the middle and he took it to the end zone for a 69-yard score just a minute into the game.

Wimsatt led Rutgers in passing and rushing, going 11-21 for 180 yards with a touchdown and interception through the air, with six carries for 28 yards on the ground.

The one interception proved to be costly, as it came on a fourth down deep in Michigan territory. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca called a wide receiver screen but Wolverines cornerback Michael Sainristil jumped the pass and took it back 75 yards for a pick-six. It was Wimsatt’s first turnover on the season and made it it 24-7 as Michigan began to pull away.

The running game was not as consistent as in weeks past, as reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Kyle Monangai was held to just 27 yards on 11 carries.

Dremel led the way in the receiving room, catching two other passes for 16 yards after his opening touchdown. JaQuae Jackson notched three catches for 37 yards, and Isaiah Washington and Johnny Langan caught two passes apiece.

Defensively, Deion Jennings and Tyreem Powell led the way with eight tackles apiece, and Powell and Wesley Bailey notched sacks on Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Penalties proved costly, as they wiped out a 25-yard gain by Monangai and moved a potential 46-yard field goal by Jai Patel to 51 yards, which he missed short.