NFL Knights: Former Rutgers Football players set for 2021 NFL season

The NFL preseason is in full swing and teams are finalizing their rosters for the upcoming 2021 season. As of right now there are 13 former Scarlet Knights players who made NFL rosters and two more who are on practice squads. Here is a look at those players.

Blessuan Austin - New York Jets The third year cornerback was taken by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. Austin flashed a few times during his career at Rutgers, but never could manage to stay healthy long enough to prove his worth. Now that he’s fully healthy, Austin is expected to not only be one of the team's top cornerbacks but also one of the team's top defensive backs overall.

Mohamed Sanu -- San Francisco 49ers Now fully healthy, Sanu is making the most of his second stint with the 49ers. Last year Sanu only appeared in seven total games between the Lions and 49ers, but couldn't stay on the field. However this time around he is making the most of his reps in training camp, drawing rave reviews from both the 49ers staff and beat reporters. Look out for Sanu as he appears to be the front runner for the team's third receiver spot that is currently up for grabs.

Michael Burton - Kansas City Chiefs Burton is the lone fullback on the roster for the Chiefs and one of only a few rostered fullbacks in all of the NFL. While he might not get a ton of carries, he will play a key role in arguably the league's top offense in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gus Edwards - Baltimore Ravens For the first time in his career Edwards is listed as the top running back on the depth chart for the Ravens, however he is listed alongside JK Dobbins as 1A / 1B. Edwards is coming off a 2020 season where he finished with 144 carries for 723 yards and five rushing touchdowns, whether he wins the job or not he is expected to play a significant role in the Ravens offense once again this season.

Duron Harmon - Detroit Lions Harmon is coming off his best NFL season yet and his first as a full time starter as he racked up 73 total tackles, five pass deflections and two interceptions. Look for another big year out of Harmon as he is set to begin his second consecutive season with the Lions.

Clark Harris - Cincinnati Bengals Harris has been the Bengals long snapper since 2009 and is currently the longest tenured Scarlet Knights player in the NFL. He’s currently one of the top eight highest paid long snappers in the league.

Sebastian Joseph-Day - Los Angeles Rams One of the other Scarlet Knights’ starters in the NFL, Joseph earned the starting nose tackle job two years ago and hasn’t given up any ground since. Last season he finished with 55 total tackles, three pass deflections, one sack and one forced fumble. Look for him to become a main stay in the Rams lineup for the next few seasons as long as he can continues to clog the middle.

Tyler Kroft - New York Jets Despite only being able to put together one fully healthy season in his six years in the NFL, the Jets were willing to give him a one year prove it deal this offseason and so far he has made some noise in training camp. As of right now he is expected to be one of four tight ends that will make the final roster.

Jason McCourty - Miami Dolphins Although McCourty started out training camp with the Dolphins at safety, he has since moved over to cornerback (his original position) and has made some flashes. He has shown some versatility early on in camp and could play either or as the Dolphins prepare for the 2021 season, either way look for McCourty to be a mainstay in the starting lineup.



Devin McCourty - New England Patriots DMac is once again arguably the Scarlet Knights top current NFL player, he has been a mainstay in one of the top defenses in the league over the past decade with the Patriots. . Expect him to be named a captain once again in 2021.

Logan Ryan - New York Giants After proving his worth last year in a one year prove it deal with the Giants, he resigned with the team once again this offseason. Last season as the team's starting free safety, Ryan had 94 total tackles, nine pass deflections and one interception.

Kemoko Turay - Indianapolis Colts One of the Scarlet Knights most recent early round draft picks, getting picked in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Turay has only appeared in 11 games for the Colts over the past two years because of some ankle injuries, but he's cleaned up some things this offseason with a surgery in January and also added 10-pounds of muscle bringing him up to 253-pounds total. He also is on the left side of the line now, since Colts first round pick Kwity Paye is taking reps on the right side.

Andrew DePaola - Minnesota Vikings Recently Minnesota Vikings Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken recently raved about DePaola during a presser with the media. As of right now DePaola is expected to be one of two former RFootball players to be named starting long snappers in the NFL and despite him being 34, he appears to be going nowhere anytime soon.

