On Thursday night, the NFL will kick off their 2020 season with a matchup between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs. While there aren't any former Rutgers Football players in that game, there are a total of 11 former Scarlet Knights players who made NFL rosters and three more who are on practice squads. Here is a look at those players.

Blessuan Austin - New York Jets The second year cornerback was taken by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. Austin flashed a few times during his career at Rutgers, but never could manage to stay healthy long enough to prove his worth. Now that he’s fully healthy, Austin is expected to be the team’s number two cornerback this season.

Michael Burton - New Orleans Saints Despite being listed as a running back on the Saints depth chart, Burton is the lone fullback on the roster and one of only a few rostered fullbacks in all of the NFL. While he might not get a ton of carries, he will play a key role in blocking for one of the top backs in the NFL in Alvin Kamara.

Gus Edwards - Baltimore Ravens In each of the past two years, Edwards has managed to rack up 700+ yards and 5+ yards per carry in both seasons. He has stepped up when Ingram was injured and despite him being listed as running back number two, he is much closer to a 1B tailback.

Duron Harmon - Detroit Lions For the first time since entering the league in 2017, Harmon is playing on someone other than the Patriots. During his career with the Patriots, Harmon played a backup role behind Devin McCourty, but this year he’ll be a starter for the Detroit Lions.

Clark Harris - Cincinnati Bengals Harris has been the Bengals long snapper since 2009 and is currently the longest tenured Scarlet Knights player in the NFL. He’s currently one of the top eight highest paid long snappers in the league.

Sebastian Joseph-Day - Los Angeles Rams One of the other Scarlet Knights’ starters in the NFL, Joseph earned the starting nose tackle job last year and hasn’t given up any ground since. Look for him to become a main stay in the Rams lineup for the next few seasons as long as he can continue to clog the middle.

Tyler Kroft - Buffalo Bills Despite spending nearly $7 million per year on the former Rutgers tight end, the Bills still have him listed as the number two guy at TE and although he’s listed as the backup he should still get his share of opportunities.

Jason McCourty - New England Patriots Despite a couple of average seasons, McCourty rejuvenated his career with the Patriots, playing a key role almost right away after being traded to the Patriots in 2018. Since then he has fully secured one of the top two cornerback roles for the Pats and will play another big role this season.



Devin McCourty - New England Patriots Arguably the Scarlet Knights top current NFL player, McCourty has been a mainstay in one of the top defenses in the league over the past decade. He once again will be a captain for the Pats, joining Cam Newton, his brother Jason McCourty and a few others.

Logan Ryan - New York Giants Arguably the top cornerback prospect on the market this offseason, Ryan didn’t find a team up until recently when he signed a one year deal with the Giants. He’s had a couple of good years with the Patriots and Titans, but now he is expected to step up and become one of the Giants top defensive backs this upcoming season.

Kemoko Turay - Indianapolis Colts One of the Scarlet Knights most recent early round draft picks, getting picked in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In year three, Turay enters the NFL on the PUP list and will miss the first six weeks of the season. Once he returns look for him to become one of, if not the top pass rusher for the Colts this season.