TheKnightReport - NFL Knights 2020: Week Three

Some former Rutgers Football players played key roles in a few games in the NFL this weekend. See their statistical outputs here.

Baltimore Ravens Ravens 20, Chiefs 34 Running back Gus Edwards finished the game led all Ravens running backs on Monday night, rushing just four times for 39 yards This week: Ravens @ Washington Football Team • 1 p.m. Sunday

Buffalo Bills Bills 35, Rams 32 Tight end Tyler Kroft led the team in receiving touchdowns this week, hauling in two, one of which was a game winner with 15 seconds left. Kroft finished the day hauling in four receptions for 24 yards and two scores. This week: Bills @ Raiders • 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals Bengals 23, Eagles 23 Long snapper Clark Harris played in 12 special-teams snaps for the Bengals. This week: Bengals vs. Jaguars • 1 p.m. Sunday

Detroit Lions Lions 26, Cardinals 23 The eight year NFL veteran Duron Harmon snagged his first interception this weekend for the Lions. Along with the pick, he also recorded five total tackles and two pass deflections. This week: Lions vs. Saints • 1 p.m. Sunday

Los Angeles Rams Rams 32, Bills 35 Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day played 21 defensive snaps for the Rams, making three combined tackles in the process. This week: Rams vs. Giants • 4:05 p.m. Sunday

New Orleans Saints Packers 37, Saints 30 Fullback Michael Burton started the game for the Saints and appeared in 18% of the team’s offensive snaps, but recorded no stats. This week: Saints @ Lions • 1 p.m. Sunday

New York Giants Steelers 28, Texans 21 In just his third week with the team, Ryan played all 77 defensive snaps with the Giants this week, finsihing with seven total tackles, two pass deflections and one quarterback hit in the team’s loss. This week: Giants @ Rams • 4:05 p.m. Sunday

New York Jets Colts 36, Jets 7 Defensive back Bless Austin looked solid, despite his team suffering another loss. He finished the day appearing in 98% of snaps and had six total tackles. This week: Jets vs. Broncos • 8:20 p.m. Thursday

New England Patriots Patriots 36, Raiders 20 Cornerback Jason McCourty appeared in 68% of the team’s defensive snaps this week, finishing with four total tackles. The other McCourty twin, Devin McCourty appeared in all 59 snaps on defense and finished with just three combined tackles. This week: Patriots @ Chiefs • 4:25 p.m. Sunday

San Francisco 49ers 49ers 36, Giants 9 In his second game with the team, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu finished with one reception for nine yards against his hometown Giants. This week: 49ers vs. Eagles • 8:20 p.m. Monday