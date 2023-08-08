“My previous school was the only school that offered me coming out of high school,” Bowman said. “And that was only a couple weeks before signing day. I was considering some Division III schools, and there was also a time where I wasn’t considering football anymore because I didn’t have a lot of interest, so it really came down to the wire and once I was able to get my last opportunity, I accepted it, and that’s how my career went.”

The transfer from Maine spoke about his journey as an under-recruited prospect to where he is now playing in the Big Ten. He even considered moving on from football as he wasn’t a highly sought out recruit coming out of high school.

Bowman also wasn’t really sure why he was underrecruited, but noted that it was in the past and that since he’s made it this far, those evaluators didn’t get it right.

“Some didn’t think I was strong enough some didn’t think I was fast enough,” he said. “But I’m here now, so it’s like, obviously they didn’t have the right assessment, and I’ve hung that on my shoulder ever since and I think about that every day.”

Speaking more about the present, Bowman recapped his time in the transfer portal after being coveted by many schools.

“It was definitely a very hectic process,” he said. “When I first entered, a bunch of schools following me, hitting me up, reaching out, but Rutgers made it a point to reach out to me, a lot of their staff members, and express their interest. Once I was able to get here on the visit, it resonated with me in my heart that this was the best place for me, and I still feel that decision was the best one for me.”

A primary connection Bowman had with the coaching staff was current defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak and linebackers coach Corey Hetherman, who recruited him to Maine when they were the head coach and defensive coordinator, respectively. However, Bowman noted that the relationship he had with the two was not the only reason he visited and committed to Rutgers.

“They recruited me to my original school,” he said. “When I came on my visit, I didn’t want that to be a primary factor, also they’re on the defensive side of the ball. But at the end when it came down to it, I had people here that had helped me make a big decision before, and they also have led me into success, getting me to my first school, so that definitely played a good part into it, definitely meant a lot.”

Bowman also took the time to explain some of his tattoos, including his first one which has a football with his mother’s name on it, “because she paid for it.” He also has a tattoo with his high school’s logo and the year they won the state championship, one with his birthday and his area code, saying he likes to express parts of his life with tattoos.

Wearing the jersey number 87, Bowman said that was the number given to him, and stating that “it’s a new journey, so whatever number they give I’m gonna just rock out and make it work.”

While his strengths lie in the receiving game, Bowman did note that run-blocking is something that he recognizes needs improvement and has been working on it.

“That’s been the biggest thing I’ve needed to improve on myself is my run-blocking,” he said. “I’m taking pride in that, all summer I was working on my footsteps extra, and now that I’m in the Big Ten these defensive ends are, we can call it what it is, they’re amazing players. In order for this team and this offense to have success, the tight ends need to block in the C-gap, so that’s what I’m hanging my hat on. When they call my number to run a route, block in the C-gap, pass protect, I’m gonna do my best every time.”

Bowman also noted that coming to a Big Ten school from the FCS level is not an easy adjustment, but that the sport of football will work itself out.

“At the end of the day it’s still football,” he said. “Obviously a lot of these guys here have been in the Big Ten training program, so going against bigger defensive ends has been a big transition, but I’ll be honest, the biggest part has just been the mental challenges to lock in every day and worry about one thing. When I got here, and I realized the intensity of how we do things, it just realized that I need to be even more mentally tough. That’s been the biggest part is going out here and [worrying about] one thing at a time, one thing at a time.”

In terms of any individual goals, Bowman expressed his desire to do anything to help the Scarlet Knights succeed in his final season of college football.

“That’s one of the biggest things, just winning,” he said. “I haven’t been on too many winning teams in my career, and I just want to do every single thing I can to help make sure that we’re in the position to win. Personally, when my number is called I just want to make plays, that’s all it is. I want to help the team, we gotta run the ball, so I’m gonna help block, if we’re passing the ball I’m gonna do what I gotta do to help make that happen.”