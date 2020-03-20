Rutgers secured their third verbal commitment in just three days on Friday, when Parsippany Hills (NJ) 2021 athlete Jordan Thompson committed to the Scarlet Knights.

While the pledge came on Friday, the legwork on this one was actually done earlier this month, when RU hosted Thompson for a visit at their Junior Day in early March. Following that trip, Thompson told The Knight Report that he was very high on the program and that a decision could come in as soon as within a month.

He followed through on that and today is now a member of the Scarlet Knights’ 2021 recruiting class.