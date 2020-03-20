SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

With the commitment of Thompson, Rutgers now has six total commitments In the class, five of which are from New Jersey.

Class of 2021 athlete Jordan Thompson out of Parsippany Hills, N.J. has committed to the Rutgers Football program.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound athlete can play multiple positions, but the Scarlet Knights like him best as a hybrid linebacker / defensive end.

Thompson only earned his Rutgers offer less than a month ago, but after a recent visit to campus he decided that Rutgers was the place for him.

"It was amazing," he told TKR about the visit. "I got to meet all of the coaches, see the facilities and campus, and just have a great time. I spoke with Coach Panagos, Coach Schiano, and Coach Gleeson. They said that I have potential on both offense and defense and that I can help Rutgers make a difference. Rutgers is definitely one of my top schools."

Besides earning offers from both Rutgers, Thompson also had scholarships from the likes of Buffalo, Kent State and UMass.

Stay tuned for more on Thompson's commitment right here on The Knight Report!!