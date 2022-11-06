Rutgers Football has sent out a new offer to a quarterback prospect in the 2023 class as Ramapo (NJ) dual-threat quarterback Jack Grusser has tweeted out the offer.

“It was good," Grusser said of his Saturday trip to SHI Stadium. "Rutgers offered me, which I’m very appreciative of. I think Rutgers is a great opportunity, especially with Coach Schiano being there. His attitude of being the best you can on and off the field at all times as well as having a winning mentality is something special.”

Now let's take a a quick look at him as a prospect.