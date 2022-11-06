Rutgers Football has sent out a new offer to a quarterback prospect in the 2023 class as Ramapo (NJ) dual-threat quarterback Jack Grusser has tweeted out the offer.
“It was good," Grusser said of his Saturday trip to SHI Stadium. "Rutgers offered me, which I’m very appreciative of. I think Rutgers is a great opportunity, especially with Coach Schiano being there. His attitude of being the best you can on and off the field at all times as well as having a winning mentality is something special.”
Now let's take a a quick look at him as a prospect.
Are you a TKR subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE ROUND TABLE!
OTHERS OFFERS....
Army
Bucknell
Columbia
Connecticut
Dartmouth
Fordham
Georgetown
Holy Cross
Lafayette
Long Island
UMass
New Hampshire
Old Dominion
Pennsylvania
Sacred Heart
Towson
Western Michigan
Yale
THE LATEST....
Grusser has put together a strong senior season even with missing four games due to an ankle injury. Now why has he flown under the radar so much? When Grusser transferred from Bergen Catholic to Ramapo prior to his sophomore season he suffered an injury which caused him to miss his second season of high school football. However the season after that, Grusser has since bounced back and threw for 2600+ yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior. This season he has continued to impress as he has thrown for 1500+ yards / 21 touchdowns so far.
Now Grusser has been committed to Harvard since late June and has drawn a lot of interest since then from power five schools, but Rutgers was the first to officially offer him. It's very possible that this offer could lead to a new commitment for the Scarlet Knights and should he flip, this would also put Rutgers in prime position with his younger brother Patrick Grusser who currently leads the DePaul Spartans.