New Jersey's top 2022 recruit OL Jacob Allen commits to Rutgers Football

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

Rutgers Football is on a tear as Greg Schiano and crew have landed their sixth four-star recruit in the class of 2022 as offensive lineman Jacob Allen announced his decision on Thursday night.

The Scarlet Knights haven't landed the number one rated New Jersey recruit out of high school since 2012 when defensive lineman Darius Hamilton committed to the program after playing his high school ball at Don Bosco Prep.

Allen is listed as a 6-foot-6, 293-pound offensive tackle is graded as a 5.9, four-star prospect per Rivals and is the No. 11 overall offensive tackle to go along with being rated the top player in the Garden State.

Along with Rutgers, Allen claimed 29 other scholarship offers, 27 of which came from Power Five schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and many others.

Stay tuned for more on Allen's commitment and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report.